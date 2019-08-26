How to Install New Furnace at Your Home

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Are you thinking about installing a new furnace at your home? You probably know that this is a large and important investment, but you also have to be aware of the fact that new models come with unique features meaning that you have to do thorough research before making this purchase.

In the following text, we are going to give you some tips on how to choose the one that is best for your home.

Firstly you have to employ an HVAC company like https://alliancehvac.ca/. This is a complex process and it has to be managed by professionals. However, you have to find the right service in order to avoid any future problem. Ask your friends for advice, and go with the company that has many positive reviews and has been in business for quite some time.

The very first thing they will do is to make an assessment of your home’s installation, doors, windows, basement, etc. and recommend you the type of furnace that will work the best for your house. This way they are inspecting the heating system that is required, and if this initial step isn’t done correctly, then you will probably end up with wrong equipment that will consume your money and time. Then, they will provide you with a detailed written proposal that describes everything that has to be done. Besides the list of necessary equipment, it should also include the prices of any electrical or plumbing work that has to be done.

Moreover, you have to choose the type of furnace. You have to decide between mid and high-efficiency, single-stage or two-stage blower, and standard two-speed and variable-speed. They all have their own benefits and downsides. Due to this, take everything into consideration and choose wisely.

Once you have decided on the type of the furnace it is time to get all the permits you need. If you start the project without these, you risk many problems in the future. Plus, no serious company will begin the work before obtaining these, and most of them will do this on their own. They will also provide you with a list of necessary materials. This list will allow you to stay on top of everything and be aware of all the necessary expenses, so there are no surprises.

Now that everything is settled, it is time to begin the installation process. This includes steps such as positioning the furnace and connecting it to the ductwork, reconnecting the old plenum, reattaching the gas line and ensuring there are no leaks, clearing spent fuel gases from the pipes, and so on. In addition, a new thermostat has to be installed, and since these devices have become modernized, our advice is to leave this part of the work to the professionals. It may be more complicated than it seems.

Finally, upon completing the job, the company will provide you with a final bill. You should request for them to list every piece of equipment and every task on it. This is the only way that you will be able to compare it with the initial bill and ensure that everything is right.