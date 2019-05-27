How to Pick the Best Turbocharger

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Turbochargers have revolutionized the working of modern engines. No one can deny they are among the most important components on the performance side of a car. When you want your automobile to go faster, simply add a turbocharger to your engine.

For a car to move, it needs air. The oxygen in the air is mixed with fuel and combust under high pressure to produce a blast that moves the piston. The combustion chamber becomes the cooking area for the car’s power.

This means the more air you get for your car, the faster it will go. A turbocharger works by utilizing the heat energy from the exhaust to bring in more air into the engine. In simple terms, then component feeds your engine more energy to propel it faster.

Which turbocharger is the best?

When it comes to getting the most out of your engine, you need to choose the right turbocharger for your engine. And that is where many people make mistakes.

Those who are not familiar to the engine and how it works will go for just anything that promises them more power. But there are so many variations in turbochargers you have to be careful with your choice. There are several factors to consider.

The size

Not every is right for every engine. The work of these components is to increase air flow so that something like a 2.0l, 4-cylinder engine can perform better. It gives the engine enough power to perform like a v-8 engine.

In essence, this means you are putting more pressure on the engine to perform twice as hard as its normal capacity. As much as that gives you want, there is a risk you are taking on the durability of the engine.

More work, the engine wears out faster. This is why you need to be very careful with the size of a turbocharger you pick. A bigger turbocharger than the ability of your car will give you more power but at a greater cost. If you don’t want to ruin your car, therefore, get yourself a component fit for it.

Your need

Why do you need a turbocharger for your car? How will it help you achieve your goals? If you are riding in a race car, it is understandable you need more power. But for a family van, do you really need such a component.

As much as this may seem obvious, there is a lot to go by in ensuring you make the right choice. In fact, this is the first thing you should consider.

Target horsepower range

Once you have decided you need one, have an idea of how much horsepower you need. We have already discussed much of this in the section for size. You don’t need to go for a bigger turbocharger just because you want to impress someone. Be honest with what you want and strive to achieve it.

The compressor

The air compressor is a vital component in the proper working of a turbocharger. It is important to get the right sizing to go with your turbocharging component. Focus more on efficiency rather than size.

It is easy to the required boost for your engine. The formula is 14.7+boost power (the outlet pressure you require) divide by the absolute inlet pressure from nature (14.7).

The turbine

The turbine is a vital component that pushes air into the compression chamber. You need to ensure you have chosen the right size depending on the size of your turbocharger.

Final thought

Final thought

A site like boodmo offers great access to turbocharger for any automobile component.