How to Prolong Your Botox: Listen From Dermatologist

For people who are not aware of Botox, Botox is a drug that is used to treat wrinkles and facial creases, the medicine is approved by FDA for various health issues including eyelids, spasms, excessive sweating some bladder and disorders, “when injected, Botox prevents the signals from your nerve to contract,” which allows the skin at the surface to smooth out says Dr.med Oana Petrica, German Board certified Dermatologist.

As the popularity of the treatment surge she warns minors to restrain from using Botox, the patient needs to be 18 year plus and healthy to receive the treatment. Those people who have a neuro muscular disease (Such as multiple sclerosis or myasthenia gravis), and pregnant or nursing, should avoid the treatment. So, if you are planning to get Botox treatment, tell the dermatologist about your medical history and all the prescription medicine, vitamins and herbal supplements you are taking. Even though Botox is considered to be 100% safe in some patients it may causes side effects. The common side effects are headache, eye redness, tearing or irritation.

How to make Botox lasts longer





Protect your skin from the sun

The UVA and UVB rays from the sun is extremely dangerous for the skin as we protect our skin from the UV rays, you should do the same when you’re aiming to prolong the impact of Botox, UVA Activate melanin pigment already present in the upper skin cell. Furthermore, it penetrate into the deeper skin layer, where connective tissue and blood vessel are connected, As a result the skin gradually loses its elasticity and starts to wrinkle, therefore the large doses of UVA causes premature ageing. Says Dr.Oana

She also adds that the protection from blue light ( From your gadgets ) is also key, these lights can create low level inflammation with the skin as well. She advise to look for a sunscreen that say that have a blue light filter

Use collagen – stimulating skin care ingredients:

Dr. Oana points out that wrinkles in the skin developed by muscle contracting and folding. “The stronger the skin, the less likely it is to fold” she says. To help strengthen skin, incorporate collagen-boosting ingredients in your skincare regimen like retinol or peptides, these ingredients promote healing and building of the underlying skin matrix.



Combine clinical treatments:

Botox and other facial fillers can be combined with other cosmetic treatment to achieve natural and long-lasting results. Depending on your case, a dermatologist can recommend a combination of Fraxel Laser with micro-needling or radio frequency.

Get a silky pillow

Using silky pillow case avoid friction or stress on your face and neck, apparently using a silky pillow helps the patients from getting strangled on the bed while sleeping,

Manage your stress level

Stress release the hormone cortisol. excess cortisol can cause an inflammatory cascade and a breakdown of collagen, fillers and Botox. Says Dr. Oana

Watch your Herbs

Several studies have linked high blood sugar to collagen loss, oxidative stress and inflammation. Usually, the excessive sugar in our body leads to the process called glycation, which would eventually leads to break down of collagen and elastin fibers.

Get better sleep

While getting enough sleep helps body to regain the Botox it lost during the day through exposure to the sunlight, stress and the desert you had, sleeping alone can’t make Botox Last longer but sleep deprivation and stress life considerably impact the Botox and shorten its effect.

No Face Rubbing:

Keep your hands away from your face, especially the treated area. While it is encouraged to naturally move the muscles within the treatment area, it is frowned upon to engage in any kind of rubbing or pushing of the skin as it can lead to product migration, this include no toner facial masks or abrasive facial scrubs for at least 24-48 hours.



Slather on hydration:



Hydration is always important, because bringing down inflammation in the skin decreases how fast your body breaks down protein and allows Botox to last longer, it also regulate body temperature and keeps organs functioning properly, being well hydrated also improves the sleep quality, cognition and mood. Dr.Oana suggests “humectants and emollients for hydration.

Layer on antioxidant serums:

Because free radical damage sabotages your skin and Botox within it, Topical antioxidants such as Vitamin C are helpful in protecting the skin from radicals’ productions, these radicals assault your skin, and damage healthy skin cells, antioxidants helps you to fight skin pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles.

Below are the foods that will help you:

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish, such as salmon, Mackerel, and herring are excellent food for healthy skin, fatty fish Is also a source of vitamin E one of the most important anti-oxidants for the skin

Avocados



Avocados are high in healthy fats, getting enough of these fats is essentials to help skin flexible and moisturized. Avocados are also a good source of vitamins E, which helps protect your skin from sun damage and other UV protection, other interesting study by Healthline shows Vitamin E efficiency increase when it combined with vitamin C.

Walnuts

walnuts are abundant source of fatty acids which your body can’t produce itself so consuming more of walnuts may help you fighting inflammation and wrinkles in the body, consuming walnuts ideals for people who are looking for Botox treatment.

Sweet potatoes

When consumed this antioxidant is incorporated into your skin and may helps protect you from sun exposure. This may help prevent sunburn, cell death and dry, wrinkles skin.

Tomatoes : Tomatoes are good source of vitamin C an antioxidants, meaning this can protect you from skin damage caused by skin radicals and it also reduces melanin production in the body which helps to lighten hyper pigmentation and brown spots, so basically any food which abundant in Vitamin C and E would help you against wrinkling and plays key role in making your Botox Lasts longer.

Summary

Botox injection is not something you get to do every day, add that to quite expensive, therefore maintaining smartly will make it last longer and give rejuvenated look for your face, having good diet plans and enough sleep itself will definitely improve Botox treatment effect.

If you want to learn even more about this topic, visit https://gddc.qa/page/botox.