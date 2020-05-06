How To Remove Hair Dye From Clothes – 2020 DIY Guide

So, you have just got done dying your hair the color you wanted. You are cleaning up the mess and just realized you have hair dye on your favorite shirt. What are you going to do?

First, you need to stop freaking out and calm down. Next, you are going to read this article and find out how you are going to remove the hair dye from your shirt. If you are dying your own hair, this probably will not be the only time this is going to happen. So, let’s get reading!

There are a bunch of different methods, but I am going to cover the top 5 methods that work the best for removing hair dye from clothes!

Bleach – Remove Hair Dye from Clothes with Bleach

Bleach is a great method and most people have bleach in their house and it is very inexpensive if you need to go buy some at the store. This method will work great, but it is kind of harsh on clothes and has a very strong odor.

First, you will soak the hair dye stain in bleach, 1 cap full of bleach to about 3 ½ cups of water.

Next, mix well until the bleach is dissolved. Then, soak the stain in the bleach solution for 10 minutes, I would not soak it any longer it will make your clothes weaker and fall apart faster.

Finally, rinse your clothing and launder it like normal. The stain will disappear!

Hairspray with Alcohol

Hairspray is another great way to get hair dye out of clothing. It is inexpensive and most people have hairspray in your bathroom. Hairspray is a quick fix to get hair dye out of clothing, the alcohol in hairspray is what will get the stain out. If your hairspray does not have alcohol in it, it will not work!

First, you need to rinse the extra dye out of your clothing. Run your shirt under the sink to remove the extra dye from your shirt.

Next, lay down a paper towel and put your piece of clothing over the paper towel.

Then, apply a generous amount of hairspray over the stain and blot with a paper towel.

Now, you need to spray the stain again and let it sit overnight. The next day sprays the stain again with hairspray and blot again.

Finally, you need to rinse the hair dye stained shirt and then launder it as you normally would.

At this point, it should just be a very faint stain and will come out in the washing machine. I would check it before you put it in the dryer, if you can still see it, you should try the process over because once you dry it, it will set the stain into your clothing.

Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is probably the safest way to remove hair dye from your clothing. It is the least evasive and does not have a prominent smell to it. Hydrogen peroxide is a very cheap way to remove hair dye from clothing. It is only a couple dollars for a large bottle. I honestly prefer this method the best. It is simple, does not smell and easy to do.

Get a bowl and put the stained part of the shirt in a bowl. Then, pour your hydrogen peroxide on the stain and let it soak overnight. You can pour a decent amount of hydrogen peroxide on your clothing, it will not hurt your clothing. The next day, ring out the excess hydrogen peroxide out of the shirt, rinse the shirt and launder just like normal. The stain should come out and you will not even be able to tell where it was.



Nail Polish Remover

Nail polish remover is another method of getting hair dye out of your clothing. It is simple and inexpensive to use. It will not damage your clothing in the long run and will get that nasty hair dye stain out.

First, you will want to soak your hair dye stain in the nail polish remover overnight. Next, you will want to rinse the stain and get all the excess nail polish remover out. You should see some of the hair dye colors in the water when you wake up and when you rinse your clothing. Then, put your clothing in the washing machine, repeat the process if you can still see the stain on your clothing. Finally, launder again and hang in your closet until the next time you are ready to wear it.



Rubbing Alcohol

Rubbing alcohol is another popular method for getting hair dye out of your clothing. It will work if it is all that you have in your house to remove a stain.

First, you need to soak your hair dye stained clothing in the rubbing alcohol. Let it sit for a minute or two. Next, you will need to blot the stain with a paper towel. Then, pour more rubbing alcohol over the stain and let it soak overnight. Rinse the clothing over running water to get the excess out of your clothing Finally, launder your clothing like normal and check the stain before you decide to put them in the dryer. If you have to do the process over, it will still be wet and once you dry your clothing, the dryer will set the stain making it really hard to get the hair dye stain out.

