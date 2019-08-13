How to Save Videos from YouTube to Your PC

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

YouTube is full of informative and entertaining videos, and it contains hundreds of hours of footage that can be important to people at various different times. And yet, the platform is somewhat restrictive in the way users interact with its contents, as for example, you are not allowed to download any of their videos by default.

There are external tools that can be used to do that, and it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with them if you want to be prepared.

Online Tools

One of the best approaches is to use an online downloader to get the job done. Services like SaveFrom.net can be very comprehensive in their features, while at the same time putting zero strain on your computer. You can carelessly let your videos download while you’re off doing something else.

Quick hack: Just add “ss” to the URL between www. and youtube to download the video in any quality available.

However, there is one small downside to using tools of this type – if the site goes down, you can’t use it. You’ll have to wait until the developers bring it back up, which can sometimes take a while. But if you’re using reliable established services like the one we mentioned above, that should not be a problem in the first place.

Desktop Tools

Some popular tools are offered as downloadable programs that run on your computer directly. The advantage of those is that you’re not limited to the availability of a website or a service like that. On the other hand, they also tend to consume more resources to get the job done. Any extra processing will be done on your end, not on an external server, which can sometimes put a very heavy strain on your computer. But if you need something that you can launch quickly, that’s often not a bad option.

Browser Extensions

There’s also the possibility to install the extension for your browser and get magic “Download” button right on Youtube and other websites where it’s possible. Such extensions are available for Firefox, Opera, Safari and Chrome browsers. No matter the browser, these helpful extensions make downloading Youtube videos a simple matter of pressing a button.

Stay familiar with your range of options, and the next time you need to save an interesting video from YouTube you’ll know exactly what you have to do. You’ll also be able to avoid viruses and other unpleasant surprises that tend to accompany hastily, rushed searches, and you’ll stay safe in the whole experience. Plus, once you’ve found the right tool for your needs, you won’t have to waste any more time looking for anything else, and you’ll know that it’s also maintained and updated regularly by its developers. This is important if you want to have access to the most recent videos too.