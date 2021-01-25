How to Sell your House? – 2021 Guide

Eager to sell the home but sitting idle? Just start the process of hiring the agent, and he will do the work for you. What? Okay, I got that. It would be great to have the maximum profit, save time and resources, and have full control over the sale. Worry not, buddy. Here the thing. Go to houzeo.com and get your job done.

What are online listing portals?

I know it’s new for you; the same was the case with me two years earlier until one day when I was browsing for sites to sell a property for my dad and I came across it, luckily. It uses flat-free MLS to speed up and simplify the process of selling and buying. Oh, sorry. Again, MLS is new for you.

MLS: What is it?

It stands for multiple listing services. It is a huge database with information about the properties that tend to be sold by the seller. It allows you to either hire an agent to do it for you or lets you use a Flat fee MLS listing in which you have to pay some upfront money to the company and move ahead with your process.

Moreover, it helps you hire stagers, photographers, and appraisers to effectively do the task and make your property stand out in the best ones to be sold.

Not only this, but it has digitized the process of paperwork where you price your home, fill out the form for federal and state disclosure.

If you are already aware of flat fee MLS and still unable to attract the customer so here are the reasons:

You have overpriced your house:

Yes, this can be one major reason that is a blockage in your way. If your house is not built at a good location like it is near a busy road or markets, it doesn’t deserve to be priced as much as a good location house.

Inefficient Agent:

The second most common mistake sellers make hiring inefficient agents just because they work at cheaper rates. Remember, efficient and honest professionals and services require a handsome amount of money. So, look at how your agent is working and the tools and tactics he is using and replace him if required.

Not appealing photography:

It might be one of the reasons because a picture is worth a thousand words. If your other marketing tactics are efficient and you are not working day in and day out to click your house’s best photographs, it isn’t very worth it. It would be best to take “I want to live in this house” photographs or hire a photographer to attract the buyers.

Here’s how you can attract customers:

When taking the photos, don’t shoot the picture of your hallway if it is narrow and capture all your bedrooms’ photos because customers count the rooms in the line-up.

Just get the repairs done as quickly as you can before taking the photographs or letting the buyer s to visit the home.

When taking the pictures, try to capture the inside closet pictures as it has been proved by research that large storage spaces are of great importance to the buyers.

Hire a stager to stage your house to attract customers.

Hire virtual tour companies to help you.

When describing your house in the MLS, try to use appealing adjectives to attract the customers and highlight your house’s important features.

Be flexible in showing your home to the customers because a customer cannot buy a home to live in until he gets a live tour.

Now let’s look at the benefits of having the flat fee MLS service. agents instead of doing work yourself or hiring a flat fee realtor agent.

The benefit of hiring an agent:

1. Communication skill:

Do you have the communication skill that is required in the markets? Of course, not. It is not the game so easy.

Communication is the main key of the agents that lets them play smart and efficient. They know how to convince the customer or negotiate for the desired rates, which is not an easy job. That is why agents are worth it.

2. Knowledge of market

They have a great insight into the market’s knowledge and are well aware of the market’s ins and outs, and they know a lot more than the information found on MLS.

3. Networks:

Agents have a great network with knowledge about almost everyone in the market involved in the process of buying and selling. They also help you hire the best repairers, photographer, and appraisers through their extensive networks in the market.

4. Best pricing

As the agents have vast experience, so they are well aware that what kind of property is sold in what figures. They help you figure out your property’s best features, which help you get the maximum profit. It allows you to get the accurate amount for your property.

5. Off-market properties:

At times the sellers are not willing to openly publicize the property, and then they are confused about what to do for its sale off the market without MLS and online real estate companies.

6. Save time and energy:

The agents save your time and energy but doing the dirty job by themselves and hand the money over to you. They filter the calls that are not more than just time wastage and help you reach the customers that are willing to buy the property

7. They know the laws:

The agents are well aware of the laws of the real estate business and know how to play smart, due to which they act as a shield for you and work in such a way that it doesn’t occur any trouble, and if it does so, they handle it themselves. Moreover, they also save you from being at a disadvantage of buyers’ and sellers’ wicked tactics in the market.

Bottom Line:

The conclusion is that, either you hire an agent or do the task by free flat MLS or by other means, it still involves your right decisions taken at the right time and the rights marketing tactics used for this purpose. Don’t worry, if you need to invest more money but remember that it will return you double money if you put the right job on the right person.