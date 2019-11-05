How to Style Curly Wigs

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Curly wigs are trendy nowadays, but if you do not know how to handle them, you will hate them throughout your entire life. You need to invent some new styling tricks to love your curly life, which is why we think it would be best if we provide you with all the information on styling these wigs. Besides, from the discussion below, you will get to know how to maintain them in good condition.

Prepare These Helpful Tools Before Styling

A wide-toothed comb

Conditioner

Shampoo

A diffuser

A curling iron

Heat protectant

Follow These Steps During Styling

You have to prepare your hair first to make it easier for styling. You will have to get rid of all tangles, condition it, wash it, dry it, and then finish by styling it. Learn how to do these procedures effectively from the discussion below.

1. Detangling

Avoid using brushes. Use a wide-toothed comb instead. Do not detangle your curly wig while it is wet, because chances are, it may end up developing more tangles, split ends, and eventually, it may break.

Hair strands are fragile and delicate, especially when wet, which is why you need to be gentle when handling them. You can apply some oil to your wig or spray it with conditioner to make it smooth and easy for the comb to find its way through the curls.

Be careful with how you comb it. It is advisable to start from the air ends, going towards the roots. Never start the other way round, nor from the middle because you will apply too much stress and tension to your hair on the struggle of trying to remove tangles. The results will be the breakage of the strands.

2. Deep Conditioning

Before washing your wig, deeply condition it first. Why should you do this step first? It is because conditioners are good at keeping your curls healthy, and in place, preventing them from falling flat. If you wash your hair first, you will be saturating the hair strands with water, hence, making it uneasy for them to absorb the conditioner. Try to choose the right hair products from a variety of types.

According to WigNice, to avoid this competition between the conditioner and water in your hair fibers, begin by deep conditioning it; however, keep away from the roots of your hair fibers. Allow the hair strands to absorb it for about 20 minutes, and then you can proceed with washing it.

3. Washing

You cannot leave the conditioner on your hair; you have to remove it with water coupled with some cleansing conditioner. You can custom-make your conditioner if you do not find good shampoos, for instance, prepare those that are not too drying, but are somewhat moisturizing.

Squeeze some free shampoo, and then mix it with your conditioner on your palm. After that, massage the mixture to the hair strands, while making sure that you reach the roots of all the hair fibers. Finish this step by rinsing your wig.

4. Drying

Air-drying wigs is the best-recommended way of drying your hairpieces naturally. While that may be true, it is quite time-consuming; and you may not like moving around with wet hair. That is why you have to go the extra mile.

After washing, do not fall into a temptation of touching your hair because you will be causing disturbance to cuticles and separating the curls upsetting their pattern, and hence, making the hair to frizz. You can use a hair diffuser to dry your curly mane.

To position your head correctly, tilt it upside down while guiding the sections of your hair into the head of the diffuser. Give it time to dry for about 15 minutes, and then you can go ahead with positioning the other sections. Regulate the diffuser temperature by setting it to a high temperature at the beginning, but lower it when the hair is about to dry.

If you do not have a diffuser, don’t worry because there is always another option. You can use a T-shirt to dry these hairs. Mound your T-shirt on your wig and plop them to their pattern defined in a beautiful spiral shape, even after they dry. Avoid using a towel because it has a rough texture, which may separate the curls and cause frizzing.

5. Styling

You can do various styles on your wig, for example, you can design the curls such that they have bigger waves at the frame of the face and smaller ones at the entire hair. You will need a curling iron of your preferred size for this step to be practical.

Start by separating your hair into sections, spray them with some heat protectant, and then curl the pieces using a curling iron on a low heat setting while following their natural patterns. Because curly hairs need to be moist always, you can spray some products to it to make them less frizzy.

You can leave the curls to flow naturally, or you may tie them into different styles. For example, you can link your wig into a ponytail; braid it to form a topknot, a headband, or Dutch braids. Besides, you can do a slicked-back ponytail or victory curls.

Tips for Maintaining Curly Hair

1) Comb it from the bottom to the roots

2) To avoid split ends from developing, always trim it

3) Use recommended combs to detangle your hair

4) Never use any brush on curly hair

5) Cover your head while sleeping, or rest it on a silk pillowcase

6) Use a diffuser on a low speed to make your curls even and bouncy

7) When using a curling iron, do not forget to spray your hair with some heat protectant

8) Nourish it regularly using good curly hair shampoo and conditioner

9) Avoid towel-drying curly hair

10) Do not comb them too often

11) Moisturize them using recommended hair products

12) For extra-dry curls, wash them with conditioner only, i.e., co-wash them regularly

13) Learn how to refresh curls between washes

Do You Want to Have a Try

Curly wigs are pretty but demand close attention, and any simple mistake can get to destroy your beautiful hair. When you follow the tips listed above, it becomes easier when performing them frequently. Try these hairpieces; you will never regret your decision.