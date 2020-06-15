How to Win Your Personal Injury Claim

It can be a very traumatic experience to suffer a personal injury. Regardless if you’ve been in a car crash or have suffered any other type of personal injury, then do know that you can file for a personal injury claim.

However, to do so, you need to tick a few boxes. For example, you must have sustained an injury from the accident. If the car crash/accident resulted only in damaging your vehicle, then you cannot file for a personal injury claim.

But if hypothetically, you have sustained injuries from the crash, then there are ways how to make sure you’ll win your claim.

In this article, we are going to discuss exactly how to do that. Without wasting too much of your time, let’s start.

1. Gather Evidence

You can’t file for such a claim if you have zero evidence to back it up. Simply said, no jury will rule in your favor if you don’t have the evidence right in front of them.

So, the first thing you should always do is gather evidence of the injury. This not only gives you the best chance of winning your claim, but it also solidifies your claim.

Whenever in an accident that resulted in a personal injury, make sure to take photos to vouch for the legitimacy of your claims.

2. Seek Medical Attention

Winning such a claim means getting compensated for the damages sustained. It also means getting fair payment. The last thing you’d want is to be undervalued and the best way to counter that is to seek medical attention for proof of the injuries sustained.

By simply going to the hospital you are painting a bigger picture of what the actual damages are and how much you should get compensated for sustaining them.

Any health care professional will be able to determine the severity of the damages and will document them. Based on this, the health care professional will formulate a treatment plan; and you can use this to your advantage.

Whenever in court for a personal injury claim, simply showing the jury the treatment plan and severity of your injuries will force the other side into offering a higher settlement.

Speaking on the treatment plan, you should do whatever the doctor or any other health care expert recommends. If the injuries are of more severe nature, then you’ll most likely be asked to seek physical therapy treatments and even psychological treatments to cope with the post-traumatic stress.

3. Be Aware Of Other Types of Damages

During a car crash or any other type of accident, you might not be aware that you are limited to only a single type of damage. You’d be surprised to see how often you can file for emotional damages or loss of body functions.

These two in particular aren’t known by many people, so we always advise seeking professional help. Byng this we mean seeking the help of a personal injury attorney. These are experts in their field and will help you get the most out of your case.

Not only that, but personal injury lawyers, such as Egenberg.com know the ins and outs of the industry and how to effectively win your case.

4. Never Accept the First Offer

If this is your first time fighting a personal injury claim, then your lawyers will strictly advise against accepting the first offer. As a matter of fact, then will decline the offer themselves as they know your case is a shoo-in.

If the other side offers a settlement in the early stages of the trial, then it’s an early sign of capitulation from their end. This is a clear and obvious sign that you can dictate the settlement sum yourself; and you should always go for the maximum amount.

But all of this isn’t possible without an attorney to guide you. Most people don’t know these things and you should always hire an attorney to fight your claim for you.

5. Always Mention Future Damages

Just because you’ve suffered an injury from a car crash, that doesn’t mean you won’t suffer in the long run. Many car crashes have resulted in long-term side effects, and this is why you should always mention future damages whenever negotiating.

If the damages sustained are more critical, then you might not fully recover from them. Even if you do fully recover, you might experience these side effects after months and even years.

That’s why you should always ask your lawyer to include these damages as part of the settlement.

6. Work Together With Your Lawyer

Teamwork always prevails in these cases and working alongside your lawyer gives you the best chance of winning your claim.

In some instances, you will be advised by your lawyer to visit multiple professionals to vouch for the legitimacy of your injuries. In the meantime, your lawyer will work with any witnesses and other experts in the field to build and strengthen your case.

Ultimately, if you have a stronger case than what the opposition anticipated, then they are more likely to offer an early settlement just to avoid going to court.

7. Leave a Good Impression

It’s important to leave a good first impression as these cases aren’t usually resolved in a day. This means that you and the jury will share a lot time together. Simply looking good and acting nice will give you the best chance of getting a favorable outcome.

At the start of the trial, the jury knows nothing and can only presume. The opposite side has no idea what the jury thinks of the case, and they will plan their strategy based on assumptions.

But if you can sway the jury on your side by simply leaving a good impression, then you have most of your work already done for you.

So, naturally, you need to leave a good impression with the jury. This is the first thing your lawyer will tell you when going to court. There are dozens of research papers on this topic. All of them point out that making a good impression gives you greater chances of the jury deciding in your favor.