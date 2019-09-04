I Answered My Dad’s Online Hookup Ad

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

“You are blinded by your own sin.”

It’s fairly common for married men to be caught cheating on their wives. It even seems like more and more devout Christian men are having affairs. Sometimes, they even cheat with men, even though publicly they are against LGBTQ+ people.

For example, Bob Allen Allen was a married Florida State Representative, who was very anti gay rights. In 2007, he was was arrested for offering a male undercover cop $20 to receive oral in a restroom. He claimed he only did it because he was afraid the large officer was trying to mug him, but no bought his excuse.

The list goes on and on, even involving those who are underaged. However, possibly no case was worse than Aussa Lorens’ story. She wrote about catching her Christian dad trying to pick up other men (and about her Christian parents’ denial) for Narritvely.

Happy Family

In addition to his high profile job, Aussa’s father wrote Christian parenting books based off their perfect American family. He had five kids and a big country house. He also had an obedient wife, who “had been outraged when our church opened a daycare center. It was a symptom of feminism and put everyone in jeopardy by enabling women to go back to work.”

By day, he ran the PR department of a Fortune 500 company and spent time lobbying against gay marriage at the state capitol. Not to mention that he served as an elder at a Southern Baptist church.

Hacker

In the mid-’90s, when the internet started to take off and people were buying home computers for the whole family to share, Aussa’s dad often acted suspicious when she walked in on him while he was online. She could tell something was up.

Aussa downloaded a hacker program and gathered the passwords for every email account that her family members had, including screen-names like “Porndog” and “Horny69.”

Aussa logged into one of her dad’s accounts to find hundreds of messages from men. Some of the emails exchanged photos — some of which showed men who looked a little too young — and addresses. She read every email, logged out, and deleted her hacker program.

Even though she’s clever and sneaky, Aussa was also overly protected. She wrote: “’Gay’ was an insult people hurled in the hallways of my middle school — I didn’t realize there were actually men who liked having sex with other men, and I’d never have imagined my father was one of them.”

Aussa kept her findings a secrets for years until they built up into physical pain, and then depression.

Unleashed

Before she was about to head off to college, Aussa decided to tell her mother what she had found on the computer years ago. Understandably, her mother cried.

“I worried I’d shattered her world and stolen her happiness, but it turned out she’d known he was gay since the second year of their marriage,” Aussa wrote. “She said she’d stayed ‘for the kids’ and apologized that I’d found out the truth.”

Aussa’s mother told her that she hated her father and was planning to leave him after one of Aussa’s brothers got married in a few months. She also told Aussa not to tell anyone about it.

When Aussa didn’t show up for their family lunch that Sunday, her father knew something was up. So, her mother told him everything. “I hate myself for having done this to you,” he said with a practiced mix of shame and humility.

“I should have killed myself a long time ago. I still pray for the courage to go through with it,” he continued. “You have to understand, it was only a passing thing. I’ve never acted on any of those thoughts. I am not…that way.”

After a few months went by, Aussa’s brother got married. It was time for her mom to leave her dad, right? “He’s healed now,” Aussa’s mom said. “He no longer struggles with…that.”

Aussa was still angry about her father’s betrayal to their family though. “Your lack of forgiveness is very ugly,” her mother quipped.

Revelations

Aussa took screenshots of her father’s image library and downloaded his emails to a flash drive. She then went to her brothers about it. They decided to hold a family meeting. Her mother, of course, wasn’t happy about it. “You are blinded by your own sin,” she said.

As for their father? He claimed that, “I’ve touched the robe of Jesus. It doesn’t matter what you say, I’m healed. All you’re doing is trying to tempt me, but I’m stronger than that.”

Aussa stopped speaking to her parents. They stopped paying her college tuition, but it didn’t matter because Aussa had become obsessed with stalking and exposing her father.

Finally. The Truth.

Azusa found an ad posted by “Kyle Big Guy,” her father’s online user name. Even though there was no photo, she could tell it was him by his writing style. She responded to the ad, saying she was a 17-year-old man named Rex who was looking to hook up with an older man. He responded.

Aussa bought a burner phone and had a male friend record the outgoing voicemail message. She gave “Kyle” the number, but when he called, she let go to voicemail. “Hi Rex, this is Kyle,” the message began. “You don’t need to be nervous, I’ll make sure you have a good time.”

Her father told “Rex” to meet him behind a store at 2p.m. the following day. Aussa had to work, so she sent in two of her brothers, who were set to record everything.

Once their father realized who was in the car, he floored it, but they follow in pursuit. Eventually, their father stopped and rolled down his window.

“I knew it was you,” he said smugly. When they reminded him he was there to commit statutory rape, their fathers played it cool. “Why does it give you such joy to believe I’m a monster? I came here because I knew you were trying to trap me. I would never actually do anything like this,” he said.

“I’m not going to listen to all of this hatred. I’ve been forgiven and healed. You need to deal with your own sin,” he continued.

They called their mother to tell her what happened. Aussa’s brother urged her to leave their father, saying that he would take care of her. “You need to learn to forgive,” she told them.

Years later, Aussa’s father was arrested for soliciting an undercover cop for sex in a park. He made the news and was forced to step-down from his corporate job. Only then was he willing to admit that he “struggled with same sex attraction,” which he took advantage of to write about. Aussa’s mom was right next him on the book cover…

Read Aussa’s full story here.

SHARE this story.

Original by Chewy Boese