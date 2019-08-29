I Want To Go To There: Bali’s Glass-Bottomed “Shrimp House” Hotel

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

I would stay at a hotel called “Shrimp House” even if it was a dump, just because I think the name is funny (and the chance to steal a robe emblazoned with the words “Property Of Shrimp House” is too good to pass up), but in this case the funny name accompanies a truly stunning destination property. Shrimp House is perched above a shrimp pond in Bali, with a glass-bottomed bedroom that allows guests to view an “underwater panorama of crustaceans in action,” which sounds like a surefire aphrodisiac if there ever was one. If all that hot shrimp action isn’t enough of a draw, the hotel is also equipped with a luxurious outdoor shower and a porch with a gorgeous view of the surrounding jungle.

