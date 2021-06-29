The profession of a life coach is becoming more common and popular nowadays. The reason for this is primarily that more and more people are starting to attach importance to personal development and work on themselves, so, in addition to psychotherapists, they choose to hire a life coach to support them along the way. Of course, this profession is not at all simple and carries a great responsibility. That is why the growth and constant improvement of the knowledge, wisdom and skills of a life coach is of key importance in their work. One of the vital aspects of this process is mentoring. That is why in today’s article we discuss the importance of mentoring in the development of life coaches.

Challenges are part of our everyday lives

We all face numerous challenges every day, both privately and at work. Sometimes it is difficult to look at the situation objectively, draw realistic conclusions and react in the best possible way. Each of us wants to be the best version of ourselves, so that we feel good, but also so that we can transfer good energy to other people and build successful relationships with the people we care about.

Also, if you are a business owner or doing some important and responsible work for someone, it is necessary to be up to the task, able to make the best decisions and contribute to the growth and development of that business. It is not uncommon for a company to hire a professional who helps to develop the right mindset in the team and thus improve the teamwork and business of the company in general.

The overall importance of coaching and mentoring

Coaching is one of the best ways to achieve knowledge, clarity in life, and improve our way of thinking, feeling, and reacting. Why? This discipline helps you see things from a different perspective, understand how life works and learn to deal with some common, everyday situations that can be very frustrating and exhausting. And not only to deal with them, but to feel peaceful and satisfied during the process.

Understanding other people and regular and irregular situations in life leads to greater clarity and helps us to accept those things that we cannot change, and to change those things that we can and want to change.

Mentoring is another important part of this journey because, with the right mentor, you can build the right mindset, learn to see the world from the right perspective, and act accordingly. One’s mentor can make or break one’s coaching practice, according to Global Master Coach Myke Celis, who’s also mentoring aspiring coaches under his #bestmeever program, which you can learn from when you visit www.coach-mykecelis.com. Having extensive experience in teaching coaches on how to professionalize their practice and thrive globally, Myke says that “It’s not just about having good credentials or the right skills, but rather, more importantly, having the right mindset and heart set. So be willing to pay premium for your chosen mentor because that’s your investment in your practice too. Just be sure to do your research when choosing one, and check on your mentor’s credentials, coaching style, core values and client testimonials if they resonate with you.”

In most cases, you will hear that life coaches who are mentors also have (or have had in the past) their mentors who have helped them reach the private and professional level they are on now. This may surprise you, but if you think about it more deeply, it is quite logical: someone had to teach them, guide them and help them develop in this business, understand people better, as well as what is the best way to approach and help them. And in this type of job helping someone means helping them to live their best lives.

The Importance of Mentoring in the Development of life coaches

For every coach who is a mentor, this is a very important part of their development because it allows them to gain more experience in this area, connect more directly with people and improve their skills and knowledge in general.

We can say that the mentoring process is equally beneficial for both the mentor and the person being mentored. Through this process, mentors can gain a new perspective and insight into the way people think and act. This is also a great opportunity for self-reflection and insight into which aspects of the job you’re really good at, and which ones you need to work on. In general, the development of overall skills is achieved, because this is the most direct way to work with people and do your best to help them overcome the problems they have or just live even happier and more fulfilled lives.

If this is your first time working as a mentor, it will definitely spice up your workday and career in general. You will feel more confident and especially satisfied because you have helped someone in the most direct way possible. There is nothing more beneficial for a mentor than to feel that they have transferred their knowledge and insights to someone and thus helped them improve their life and feel some satisfaction and happiness that were not present before.

Remember: In case your job is predominantly based on coaching, that’s not a bad thing at all, but you should keep in mind that you can’t develop some of the skills only through this area of work. Mentoring involves a special approach that can significantly expand your horizons and help you climb the business ladder much higher. There is nothing more challenging than working directly with an individual, but this is also a phenomenal way to see where you are and how much more room for advancement you have in your career as a life coach.

Conclusion: Because of the fast and crazy life we ​​live, most of us often feel the need to have support along the way and someone to help them see the situation more objectively and react in a way that is best for everyone. A psychotherapist is one of those people, but life coaches are also becoming increasingly important in this area. This profession is becoming more and more popular, because there is a growing need for their help, so their continuous work on themselves and progress is of great importance. Mentoring can be a great way to improve your knowledge and skills of a life coach because this process involves working directly with people and is very beneficial for both the mentor and the mentee. We can say: they help each other grow.