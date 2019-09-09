In Japan they prefer inflatable dolls to sexual intercourse

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

In Japan, young people have stopped having sex and, to satisfy their desire, have turned to inflatable dolls. The Japanese Family Planning Association (JFPA) reported that the Japanese have decreased their sexual activity considerably from 2012 to date.

According to the data presented in his report last year, 1 in 2 students remains a virgin, while 60% of young people completely refuse to have sex. On this subject, The Guardian newspaper has also published impressive figures, as it indicates that 35% of teenagers between 16 and 19 years old, say they have no interest in having sex with real people. While in the range of young people between 25 and 29, 20% are not interested either. In addition, those who do have a very low sexual activity, in some cases they have no sex for months.

Among the main reasons for this lack of interest are academic demands, heavy working hours, voluntary celibacy and boredom. The concern is not less in one of the countries with the lowest birth rate in the world, on average 1.4 children per woman. Experts indicate that if trends continue the Japanese population – around 126 million people – can be reduced to a third.

Those in charge of the study have identified this problem as a “celibacy syndrome” and point out that one of the main causes of this phenomenon has to do with the explosion of the internet and the boom in the plastic doll market, as many men consider that relationships with women of flesh and blood they are too complicated.

The most advanced sex dolls

Japan has the most advanced sex dolls in the world. In Tokyo alone there are a dozen companies that are dedicated to its manufacture and every year there are 10,000 new consumers throughout the country. In Europe and America, the situation is not much different. Dolls like Joy Love Dolls have achieved a fairly high level of sales lately. They are made so much like real women that some people who saw them for the first time were fooled.

This year, the Japanese company Orient Industry launched dolls made with high-quality silicone to mimic human skin. In their portal, they point out that the material of their dolls resists even hot water, in case their customers get into the showers with them. You can choose the color of hair, skin, bust size and other features. In addition, they are accompanied by several changes of clothes so that the owner does not have to buy new lingerie.

The market for Love’s dolls, as they call them, has been a success in recent years and companies such as Doll no mori, which rents them only temporarily, has earned millions of dollars. The owner points out that among the main reasons of his clients is the difficulty in conquering a real woman and the possibility of satisfying all his sexual fantasies.

The case of Japan is one of the most serious, but it is definitely not the only one. Together with the social isolation, to which the rhythm of daily life, the means have been generated for reality to be gradually replaced by artificial objects. Loving relationships with virtual characters, the expansion of the pornographic industry, social networks, telephone lines that offer sexual fantasies and many more things make it less and less necessary to make long-term commitments with people around us. However, and despite how incredible this scenario may seem, there are those who celebrate these events because, in their opinion, “there are millions of people out there who, for one reason or another, cannot establish a good relationship”.