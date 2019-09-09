Shaza Makkah: The Epitome of Grandeur in Saudi Arabia

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It is the fundamental need of every traveler to find content in their journey. At Shaza Hotel Makkah, you can unlock all the best of the world’s peace and luxury under one roof.

This quintessential 5-star hotel in Makkah, Saudi Arabia was fashioned to bring splendor to your suite. The regal chandeliers and the lavish rooms set you into a far-off land, but the warm service makes you feel at home. With fine dine and the sight of the Holy Masjid peaking through the windows, this hotel aims to show you excellence. And succeeds! There is so much more to meets the eye. So, here is everything you need to know about the ShazaHotel in Makkah.

The Suites of Serenity

Shaza Makkah might just be one of the most prominent luxury hotels in Makkah, spread over a total of 251 world-class suites. Built with the utmost passion, you just cannot deny the elegance exuding from each room.

The hotel approaches an incredibly peaceful and pleasant style of decor. The soft ambiance is built to light up even the dullest of your moods. Immersed in two of the most refreshing hues of cream and aqua, this hotel in Makkah, near Haram, is bound to embrace the calmness in you.

Every suite depicts the rich Arabic culture while the art inside whispers the tales of the East. As the signature Nour Ala Nour lamps send you back in time, amenities such as television and WiFi keep you connected to the modern world. And let us not forget, the separate showers for every bathroom that allow you to have a pure as well as a spiritual pilgrimage.

A Scrumptious Feast for Your Appetite

From free breakfast to an all-day dining lounge, there is nothing you can’t eat. The hotel features an extensive buffet of everything you like. With a lip-smacking taste to the hospitable staff, it is hard to leave this place without being completely satisfied.

The menu designed by some of the best chefs in the industry and lovely dining space is two of the most complimented features of this 5-star hotel in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

A New Venue for Your Conferences

Whether you are here to come closer to Allah, have a family vacation or a business trip, this 5-star hotel in Makkah never measures its generosity before offering it to you. A dedicated team of event coordinators is always willing to host your meetings and events for you. With exemplary decor to great sound and lighting, there is no place else you would rather carry out your business. Moreover, at Shaza Hotel Makkah, all conferences end with a hot selection of cuisine of your choice. So, what is it going to be?

More from the Casket of Amenities

Among the several hotels in Makkah, this is probably one of the only few 5 star hotels that offer a bundle of services for your convenience. This stellar hotel offers an out and out royal treatment to you.

The fully functional kids’ club. assembled to stroke the genius in your children, allows you to steal some personal time while they play and learn. As it opens the door to all their favorite games, there is no way your kids won’t be delighted in here. Similarly, the Afiya Foot Massage is a paradise for the adults. Release yourself off of your stress as you turn on the vacation mode at this wonderful foot spa.

Lastly, relish the prompt service of the staff that gets everything done at a fingers’ click. With all this, Shaza Makkah ensures that your hotel accommodation in Makkah weaves you memories that you would cherish throughout your life.