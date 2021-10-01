How to Increase Your Real Estate Sales With Proper Marketing

The real estate industry is one of the most cut-throat, competitive industries out there. That’s why it’s more important than ever that you stay ahead of the game and demonstrate to clients why your brand is the number one choice over competitors.

Standing out from the real estate crowd becomes a much easier feat when you have expert knowledge and charisma on your side, so get creative with your marketing techniques. Whether it’s promotional items like real estate-branded notepads or simply a stream of social media posts, you must strive to be a professional who clients can always turn to. You can find those promotion notepads on websites like this one: captainnotepad.com

If you’re looking for an extra helping hand and need some new inspiration on how you can maximize your real estate sales, here’s 8 must-try marketing tactics that show real results!

1. Master the Art of Social Media

There’s no denying how useful social media is for connecting with your audience directly. Social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are great for communicating with clients and customers on a more personal level. So set up profiles for each of the big social media sites and stay active. It’s all about growing your visibility and providing followers with information that might be useful in their big move.

Try Pinterest

Pinterest is particularly suitable for real estate work, mostly because you can set up creative mood boards that showcase the properties that you’re currently selling. Your Pinterest profile will become like an online catalog that customers can easily browse through.

Try Instagram

Instagram is another suitable option for real estate agents, particularly because it’s widely used and has great photo-sharing capabilities to showcase attention-grabbing imagery.

2. Only Use Picture-Perfect Photographs

The importance of having stunning photographs leads us to the next tactic: only use picture-perfect photographs when exhibiting your properties, whether that’s digitally or in print. Hire a highly experienced photographer who knows all the ins and outs about how to shoot the interiors and exteriors of houses. Make all of your photos super eye-catching!

Try drone shots

One of the hottest trends in real estate photography is using drone shots. By photographing the properties from above, you can capture sweeping aerial shots that make you stand out from the hundreds of other photos you see online.

Try virtual tours

Virtual video tours are a fantastic way to exhibit the finer details and give online browsers an immediate chance to take a closer look inside the home. The videos don’t even have to be shot using the latest technology either, just a simple video taken on a smartphone will work perfectly fine.

3. Build a Killer Website (And Don’t Neglect It!)

Your website is usually the first point of contact for a lot of your clients. So create a professional site that’s both informative and visually appealing. Not only should it showcase the properties well, but it should also be packed full of insightful information about your business and what you know about the local area.

Write a blog

Writing a blog is one of the best ways you can make sure your website doesn’t feel neglected. Setting up a website is one thing, but helping it perform well is another. So put some effort into writing creative blog posts that deliver genuinely valuable content and keep Google on your side. It helps if you work SEO keywords into your written content too!

Once you’ve started engaging with content marketing, it’s important that you rack up a mailing list that you can use as your contact database. Convert your website readership into genuinely contactable leads by offering incentives and rewards if they sign up or register their info.

Once you have the contacts, then you can start producing other types of content like newsletters. Best of all, you will also have a mailing list to invite when you host real estate events, webinars, etc. It’s all about staying in the minds of your contacts and continually nurturing the relationship you have with them.

5. Host Your Own Event

Now that you have racked up a contact list full of customers and clients who are listening to you, it’s time to find even more! Hosting your own event is a great way of networking with the locals in your community and hopefully getting more potential buyers on board too.

There is, of course, the traditional option of an open house, but these days there are many other cool events you can host.

Try webinars

In these days of COVID-19, webinars are a wonderful new way of networking with your audience, but within the safety of your homes. What’s more, they’re an opportunity for you to demonstrate your niche expertise and provide useful content about home-buying and real estate to those who need it most.

6. Create a Google Business Page

Seeing as most real estate businesses tend to be locally-driven, it’s important you set up a Google My Business page so locals can easily find you from a quick search. A Google business listing is a sure-fire way of displaying all of your important contact info for those who need it, meaning anyone and everyone can find you if they want to. What’s more, having an official listing will improve your ranking on Google too.

7. Encourage Client Reviews

Once you have a Google My Business page up and running, it’s time to invite all of your customers and clients to post reviews. Positive social proof is one of the best, most influential reasons a customer will choose your brand amongst others, so don’t be shy about opening up online conversations about your services. You can always turn any negative reviews into a positive advantage by directly replying and righting any wrongs. A long stream of positive reviews will work wonders for building you a credible and authoritative reputation.

8. Don’t Forget About Business Cards

The real estate sector is an industry that values tradition. That’s why you shouldn’t overlook the important job of printing out premium business cards that you can distribute whenever the opportunity arises, like at open homes, conventions, and other industry events. Never underestimate the pocket power of a business card that you can pass out at any given moment!