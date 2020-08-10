Why Instagram Makes You Want to Travel

Have you ever wondered why you start having the urge to try new things, to acquire more wealth, to own beautiful things, or the urge to see a new place after being on Instagram? Well, of course, you have. The truth is that we are all reacting subconsciously to the main aim of this popular social media platform called Instagram.

Instagram’s mission statement is to capture and share the world’s moment. So, if they allow their users to share captivating photos and videos of beautiful places from all over the world, it is only reasonable that you aspire to go to those places or to have those lovely things.

Factually Instagram has influenced different industries and companies. Its influence is majorly attributed to the number of audiences and followers, each brand and company has.

In this article, we will be talking about Instagram’s influence on the travel and tourism industry.

Travel influencers are arguably the most paid influencers. Their job has an adequate combination of working and having fun. Travel agencies that employ the services of travel influencers sponsor their (the influencers) trips to different parts of the world. So, travel influencers make both money and adventure while doing their jobs.

Instagram as a photo and video sharing platform has provided opportunities for travel influencers to give an insider view of different locations to their audience and followers. Let’s face it. People will likely visit a city, state, or country if they are convinced that that place will be worth their money and time, this where Instagram comes in.

Through Instagram, travel influencers, especially those that have gained the trust of their Instagram audience and followers, find it easy to convince Instagram users to visit a location.

Being a travel influencer is as easy as being any other influencer from another niche. All you need to do is to know how to make your photos attractive.

You might think that all the Instagram influencers pay photographers to take beautiful pictures of them or the products that they promote. But you are wrong. The truth is, more than half of Instagram travel influencers take pictures by themselves. The only difference between your not-so-good-looking photos and their breathtaking pictures is that they know the best photo material apps.

I will reveal a shortlist of five best photo material apps that are popularly used to edit Instagram photos.

Five best photo material apps used to beautify Instagram photos

A color story: a color story is one of the best apps for editing your photo before uploading them on Instagram. It has a peculiar trait that allows all your photos to have the same color pattern. For instance, if the color theme for your website or Instagram account is indigo, a color story app provides a platform where you can customize all your posts to have a touch of indigo. VSCO: VSCO is the most popular photo material app for Instagram. It is so popular that it has a trend on Instagram: #VSCOCam. If you ask a well-knowledged photographer which photo material he/she will recommend, you will be referred to the VSCO app. Their filters are arguably the best, and they have a friendly user interface. Canva: Canva is also one of the best photo material apps used to edit and filter your photos before posting them on Instagram. It has a lot of customized templates and is very simple to use. You don’t have to have any idea of photography to be able to use the Canva app. FaceTune: FaceTune app is also one of the most used photo material apps. FaceTune has more features that are specifically used to filter selfies. Most of those beautiful selfies you see on Instagram are products of FaceTune. This photo material app has skin tone features that are used to clear pimples and acne in a selfie photo. Storeo: remember Instagram’s 15 seconds-video rule. Well, Storeo is the best app for it. It enables you to record a video of any length and helps you to divide that video into as many fragments as you want. It also has impressive video filtering features. Storeo app can also be used to edit photos before posting them on Instagram.

Do people travel for exclusive Instagram posts only?

The answer is yes. Instagram’s influence in our daily lives has spread to be a means of discovering new places. There are a lot of locations that people have visited because they saw a picture of that place on Instagram. People are easily moved by what they see and who they trust. Therefore, people tend to swarm like bees to any new location discovered by their favorite travel influencer.

Sometimes, this tourism rush has some adverse effects. A lot of beautiful places have been closed by the government because of the damages caused by tourists.

On the other hand, Instagram travel posts have positively heightened the revenue generated by tourism in different countries. Instagram travel posts have also revealed a lot of beautiful places that were once hidden in the world.

An example of the influence of Instagram travel posts on tourist places is the Superbloom of wildflowers in southern California. Over 50,000 tourists visited Superbloom because they saw a picture on Instagram. Unfortunately, the superbloom had to be closed by the government because of the damages caused by the crowd. However, it became popular through Instagram.

In conclusion, Instagram has had both positive and negative influences on our everyday lives. It has revealed cultures and beautiful places. It has also given rise and value to the influencer industry and has brought its users a step closer to knowing what is going on in the lives of their favorite celebrities.