Jennifer Lopez on Her Role in Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez recently got a role in Hustlers movie. She opened up about her experience of playing a stripper, and she first said how she didn’t feel as comfortable. She revealed, “I just had to be a big girl about it. The first time in the full costume — calling it that is a stretch — was very nerve-racking. It’s the first time I really got the vulnerability, the feeling of being exposed. But I pulled my G-string up and did what I had to do as an actress. This is my job, what I signed up for. ”

The singer and actress further added, “I felt the empowerment and being in control of the room. There was a before and after that was drastic, from total terror to total happiness. It was hard, scary … but awesome.”

The actress stated how she didn’t like the fact that nobody believed that she was the one who did all the pole dancing scenes. Everyone assumed she had a double when in reality she worked hard to achieve such skills. “When I went upside down (on the pole) I said, “Please get my face, I don’t care if I look like a bat hanging upside down, I want people to know there’s no doubles in this movie.”‘

Lopez worked with Constance Wu, and despite all the rumors about the two fightings, Lopez said how she loves her and how she enjoyed working with her. ”I love her. It was a special movie. I felt like there was a matchmaker at play. It was a safe place because we kind of let love happen to us. We have to get pretty close (in the movie) so we had lots of conversations about butt-grabbing, asking “Are you OK?” We had to get in a teasing mentality with each other.”