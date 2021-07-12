Joel Henry’s Online Photos Helping Tourists Plan Holidaying with TripAdvisor

Joel Henry, an Italian Traveler Entrepreneur and ace photographer, has launched the project Tripadvisor Basic Business to help people tour around the world without any risk and make their stay a memorable experience of a lifetime.

This is the first Tripadvisor project in Italy which is greatly helping the tourists in making their right choice of tour-plan. It guides them in its real perspective even going to the extent of giving step-by-step advice.

An unconventional creative photographer, Joel is making many unknown aspects of tourism visible through his photographs. This has come as a major benefit to the tourism industry now hit hard by the outbreak of COVID-19.

As far as Joel’s photographic mastery is concerned, it really is true that a single picture tells a thousand words. He has proved it. In fact, Joel’s photographic representation of tourist spots has played a major role in reviving the tourism industry as a whole during the pandemic time.

The industry has already suffered great losses. But there are some places where people can go as part of their summer vacation or summer tourism which are not risky from the viewpoint of COVID-19. While TripAdvisor can guide them for such tours, the photograph of those places shot by Joel brings out the charm of these places in their true essence.

TripAdvisor adds tremendous value to the knowledge bank of the tourists and prospective tourists by giving all information of the place they want to visit. Many people planning summer tourism are yet to understand the importance of TripAdvisor.

Here, Joel’s value-added services come as a major benefit. He is making many hitherto unknown aspects of places of tourist attraction including the food, culture and other aspects visible through his photographs. They can be seen online. One can also have an idea of what to shop in such new places they are visiting.

That is why people should consult TripAdvisor. Through this tourism platform, one can also come to know about the posts of visitors on a particular place thus enriching them with the knowledge of it. They can have an idea of the place much before they visit.

In fact, a tourist may take risks by visiting a place without consulting TripAdvisor as that place may have some dangers that they should know before reaching there. However, they can be in the perfect holidaying mood by visiting different places with the advice of TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor, for all practical purposes, is a vast encyclopedia on tourism that gives more and more information about a less and less known place. But such places can indeed be hidden cameos of tourism. Many people may not know about such places that still can play safe in pandemic times.

Here, we see the success of TripAdvisor and Joel’s Beliked platform with the facility of an App. He has greatly simplified the issue of tourism for Italian tourists. One does not have to make many telephonic calls or search for details about a place. Beliked gives one all information.

On the other hand, their journey and stay as a tourist in a particular place can be smooth, memorable and safe if they plan the tour taking help from TripAdvisor. This very popular platform will inform the prospective tourist about the best food, well known restaurants and other peripheral information that would ease their stay there.

Under Joel’s project, a series of lessons are given to tourists about a spot through online video lessons which is greatly helping revival of the tourism industry hit hard by the shrinkage of flocking in of tourists following lockdown and bar on tourism due to outbreak of the pandemic.

Having spent years in photography, Joel accurately portrayed the places of tourist interest with all their features thus giving knowledge about a place to tourists who may go there taking benefits of TripAdvisor. This online system also enables tourists to discover many unknown places.

The Italy-based Beliked, a company co-founded by Joel Henry, is helping tourists through TripAdvisor to ease tours. The App of Beliked is currently helping the tourists greatly. This is the first training course in Italy for tourists.

Since this is the age of Apps, Beliked has created a massive presence for itself among the tourists planning their journeys with the help of TripAdvisor. Subsequently, Joel’s Tripadvisor Basic Business project also achieved greatly.

Beliked is addressing all questions of tourists and also guides them to plan trips according to their places of choice. Those planning to blend their trips with business can also benefit from it immensely. The success behind Beliked in Italy in the knowledge bank it provides to a person planning to go to a place for summer holidays or sightseeing.

Conclusion

At a juncture when the incidence of pandemic hampered the tourism industry as a whole, Joel’s platform in sync with TripAdvisor can guide tourists to tour the safe places. Practically speaking, it has emerged as a major guideline manual for the tourists.

This can help the tourism industry again get back on its feet. Under the present pandemic times, such a platform to guide the tourists was the need of the hour. There existed a gap in it. Now Joel has bridged this gap.

Here, Joel’s advisory given in his platform can help them select the places where the pandemic has ended making journeys safe. In fact, it comes as a great help in doing away with the risk factors for trips to different places especially during the current pandemic times.

Beliked has emerged as a real-time tourism solution platform in Italy where the people, by nature, are adventurous and love tourism. With the help of Beliked, they now can blend their thrill, adventure and desire to see new places very easily.

Anyone can handle this App that has revolutionized tourism by giving all necessary details, reviews of a place, where to dine, where to shop and related information with excellent visuals portraying different attractive spots about a place.

