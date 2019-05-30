Keep Calm and Carry On

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Are the latest round of global tensions keeping you on tenterhooks?

Are you despairing of the world becoming a worse place for you to live in?

Are you finding it difficult to carry on?

That’s hardly surprising news.

It is well-known that this is a time of extreme divisions. Tribalism has turned fashionable and we’re all retreating into our personal safe spaces. One-upmanship by any means, ‘tough talk’ a.k.a. commenting aimed solely on looking macho on Twitter without any regard for the consequences seems to be the order of the day.

There was never a better time to feel rattled.

So, what do you do about it?

Throw in the towel, buy caseloads of beer, drink till you drop (or till there isn’t any left), fall into a stupor, wake up with a horrible hangover…and rinse and repeat?

Well, that’s one way to go.

Or, you could try to compose yourself and deal with what you’re facing.

Here are a few pointers to help you on the way

1. Binge-watch American Horror Story: Cult

Without giving away any of the plot, it’s a good, if a little extreme, spin on the current socio-political climate.

Watching the entire season can be extremely gratifying and empowering.

It’ll help you break out of depression and reinvigorate you for the next day.

2. Go for a makeup makeover

Makeup is a manifestation of our inner self. The way we do our makeup represents who we think we are, our aspirations and maybe even our deepest fears.

So, you can go for a makeup makeover. Try to consciously go for a bright, cheerful look.

Be careful with makeup hygiene, though!

3. Reconnect

Ring up that old friend you haven’t spoken to in years.

Get together with relatives.

Remember, while there is no rule that friends or relatives will share your anxieties, they will be anxious to see you happy. Reconnecting with friends and family is one of the best therapies for countering anxiety.

Will there be pitfalls?

Sure.

You may have a friend who always talks over you. You may have that annoying brother who never takes you seriously.

But you need to overcome all this – either by finding ways around it or by talking directly with those people. For your own sake.

4. Evaluate your professional life

Are you content with your job? Are you giving your all to accomplish your professional goals?

Are you working too much and achieving too little? Is your work-life balance OK?

These are the aspects you may want to consider. If you find anything out of whack, try rectifying it. Talk with your colleagues or your boss, if necessary. Maybe take a small holiday to organize your thoughts.

5. Go on an adventure

An adventure could be anything from going through the city’s farmer markets to hiking through a national park. It is your life; you should create your own adventure.

For what it’s worth, if I get a few days off work, I go on a hike. If I can’t get any (holiday, that is), I go for a ‘live experience’ like a haunted house or an escape room.

You can check out Fox in a Box Chicago.

The bottom line is that if you’re feeling rattled or depressed at the current state of national or global affairs, don’t be defeated.

Take it as a necessary shock to your system, prodding you to evaluate your personal and professional lives and make the adjustments you feel are necessary.