How to Keep Children Safe On TikTok

TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms among children and teenagers. However, as a parent, are you aware of the potential dangers that come with it? With millions of users, TikTok has become a hotbed for cyberbullying, inappropriate content, and online predators.

With the right tools and knowledge, parents can ensure their children’s safety on TikTok. In this article, we’ll discuss some practical tips that parents can use to keep their children safe while using the popular app.

Talk To Your Children About Safe Social Media Use

As with any social media platform, there are risks associated with using TikTok, particularly for young people. Therefore, it’s essential for parents to talk to their children about safe social media use when they’re on the app.

TikTok has a minimum age requirement of 13 years old, so it’s important for parents to ensure that their children are of the appropriate age to use the platform. Parents should also ensure their children understand the importance of online privacy and security, including using strong passwords, not sharing personal information online, and being cautious about who they connect with on the platform.

Parents should talk to their children about the importance of reporting inappropriate content they come across and not engaging with or sharing it.

Turn Restricted Mode On

Restricted mode is a feature in TikTok that filters out content that may not be appropriate for children. It works by using an algorithm to identify and block videos that contain explicit or mature content. This can include videos that contain violence, sexual content, or profanity.

By turning on restricted mode, parents can limit the type of content their children are exposed to while using the app. This can help to protect them from potentially harmful or inappropriate material. It’s important to note, however, that restricted mode is not foolproof, and some inappropriate content may still slip through, but it’s an extra step to keeping your child safe.

To turn on Restricted Mode in TikTok, follow these steps:

Open the TikTok app on your device and go to your child’s profile page. Tap on the three lines in the top right corner of the screen to access the app settings. Find and tap on Content Preferences. Tap on Restricted Mode to turn it on.

You can also filter video keywords so your child won’t see videos on their For You Page containing specific descriptions or hashtags.

Content Filtering

Enable content filtering features to ensure age-appropriate content is displayed on your child’s TikTok feed. TikTok provides a built-in feature called “Restricted Mode” that filters out potentially inappropriate or explicit content. By activating this mode, you can help shield your child from content that may not be suitable for their age or maturity level. It serves as a protective barrier against explicit language, violence, or other sensitive material. Regularly review and update these settings to ensure they remain aligned with your child’s evolving needs and understanding.

Educate about Online Safety

Engage in open and ongoing conversations with your child about online safety to empower them with the knowledge and skills to navigate TikTok responsibly. Teach them about the potential risks associated with interacting with strangers, engaging in online challenges, or sharing personal information. Discuss the importance of strong and unique passwords, the risks of cyberbullying, and the significance of reporting and blocking individuals who engage in inappropriate behavior.

Encourage your child to approach you if they encounter any concerning situations or have questions. By fostering open communication and providing guidance, you can help your child develop a strong sense of digital literacy and make informed decisions while using TikTok and other online platforms.

Monitor Your Children’s Usage

TikTok is filled with fun activities for children to do. One of the reasons children love the app is because of the popular TikTok effects that can transform a video to make it more fun for viewers to watch. These effects allow children to be creative with their content.

However, to keep your children safe, you must monitor their screen time. TikTok has a vast community of users, and it’s easy for children to interact with strangers who may have malicious intentions. By monitoring your children’s usage, you can ensure that they’re not engaging in conversations with strangers or sharing personal information that could compromise their safety.

TikTok’s algorithm is designed to show users content that they are likely to engage with. This means that if your child has engaged with inappropriate content in the past, TikTok may show them more of such content, leading to exposure to harmful material. By monitoring their usage, you can identify and address such behavior before it escalates.

Ensure Your Child’s TikTok is Set to Private

The primary reason why it’s important to ensure your child’s TikTok is set to Private is that, without a private account, anyone can view your child’s profile and posts. This means that strangers, as well as people you don’t know, could be seeing what your child is posting or even engaging with them.

Without setting their account to private, all public comments and messages are viewable by everyone.

When an account is private, users must approve any follow requests before they can see the user’s content which will decrease unwanted exposure from potential predators who are only looking for minors for inappropriate reasons online.

Use Parental Control

Using parental control on TikTok is important to ensure your child’s safety because it allows you to monitor their online activity and restrict access to inappropriate content.

With parental control, you can set limits on the amount of time your child spends on TikTok, restrict access to certain features, and block or filter out inappropriate content. This can help prevent your child from being exposed to inappropriate content.

Parental control also allows you to monitor your child’s interactions on TikTok, including who they are following, who is following them, and what they are commenting on. This can help you identify potentially dangerous situations or conversations and take appropriate action to protect your child.

Final Thoughts

Keeping children safe on TikTok is a crucial responsibility for parents and guardians. By following the tips and strategies outlined in this article, parents can ensure that their children are using the app in a safe and responsible manner.

By staying informed about the latest features and updates on TikTok, parents can stay ahead of potential risks and keep their children safe while they enjoy the app’s many fun and entertaining features.