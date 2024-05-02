Home Safety: Proven Tips to Keep Your Home Safe from Fires

When it comes to home safety, we all pay attention. This is because, of late, a significant number of people are losing their lives annually from home fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

It is not possible to keep your home fireproof, but some fire prevention tips can help keep your family safe. There is more you can do to keep your home safe from fire outbreaks, most importantly, escape damage restoration, and protect your investment.

We have compiled a list of things you can do to prevent fire and keep your home safe. Keep reading to learn more in this article.

Why Your House is Likely to Catch Fire

Some of the rooms in your home are at risk of generating fires.

Here are some of the most common places where fire is likely to occur:

Kitchen

Every home has a kitchen where cooking takes place. Research has shown that most home fires begin in the kitchen. According to the NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of fires, and that usually takes place in the kitchen most of the time.

Fires in the kitchen occur when you leave that cooking food unattended. Sometimes, your house catches fire when you keep that heat source or anything combustible too close. Also, when you forget to turn off the oven, microwave, or cooking gas once you are done cooking.

If you want to avoid fires in the kitchen, here are some of the steps you can take:

If you are cooking foods that take longer, always make sure you keep checking them. You want to make sure you put your stove off once the food is ready.

Always stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling, and boiling.

If you must leave the kitchen for a reason, always ensure you turn off the cooking appliance until you are back.

Keep watch for oils and grease. These products are highly flammable, and you cannot extinguish them with water.

Avoid cooking in the kitchen when you are tired and more likely to fall asleep.

Always ensure you keep away all items like towels, oven mitts, wooden utensils, and food packaging because they can easily catch fire.

Keep the kids far away from cooking sources. This will help to prevent burns and prevent them from reaching cooking devices like stoves.

Bedroom

The bedroom is the next room most likely to catch fire. Fires in the bedroom can occur when you fall asleep while smoking, put the candle closer to the bed, or use a worn-out electric blanket. Faulty wiring can also be another cause of fires in the bedroom.

If you want to prevent fires in the bedroom, here are some tips that will help:

Avoid smoking on the bed. You risk falling asleep when smoking on the bed, and this can result in fires.

If you have a candle on the bedside, always put it off before you fall asleep. If you can, avoid using a candle in the bedroom.

Get a dresser desk or nightstand to store cell phones, laptops, and charging devices. Avoid charging devices on the bed or carpet to avoid fire when they overheat.

Use a space heater to preheat your room before going to bed. Turn it off once you are going to bed. This way, you prevent overheating, which can result in fires.

Always ensure the wiring in your house and bedroom is up to code. If you notice any faults in the wiring, get a qualified electrician to fix them. Keeping your home safe from fires can help a lot.

However, in case of a fire outbreak in your home, you should not hesitate to contact the fire department for help. Also, seek fire damage restoration for your property from the right professionals.

Other Tips to Fireproof Your Home

Set a No-smoking Policy

Smoking materials are another leading cause of fires at home. That said, you want to keep your home safe by having a no-smoking policy. Additionally, if this policy is not practical at home, you should ensure guests can only smoke when they are awake. Smoking when getting sleepy puts your home at high risk of fire.

If you smoke, always ensure you don’t do it close to combustible items. Also, avoid smoking close to medical oxygen equipment if you have one at home.

Install Fire Extinguishers

You can prevent a fire outbreak at home by having a standby portable fire extinguisher. Only use the fire extinguisher equipment when you have the fire confined to a small space, the room is not filled with smoke, and everyone has vacated the house. Also, ensure you call the fire department on time as you try to keep out the fire.

Install and Test Smoke Detectors at Home

A smoke detector is an item of equipment you need in your home. Ideally, the number of smoke detectors you need depends on the size of your home, that is, the number of rooms in the house. For instance, you will need smoke detectors for the bedroom, kitchen, and living room.

If you have hearing problems or are deaf, you should install special smoke detectors with alarms and strobe lights. Also, ensure you test the smoke detectors at least once a month. Remember that smoke detectors have a lifespan of between eight and ten years. That means you should replace the equipment if it is worn out or has expired.

Final Thoughts

Keeping your home fireproof by installing a fire extinguisher, having a no-smoking policy, and watching cooking appliances can keep your home safe from fire outbreaks.

It is important to have all the necessary home safety tips to keep your home fireproof. Practice fire safety habits at home, like carefully using candles, keeping children away from cooking devices, and always staying in the kitchen while cooking. Observe these tips to avoid burns and keep your family safe from fires.