Keeping Things Clean Around Your Baby

Have you just gotten a new baby into your family and you are worried whether you are taking enough care about its hygiene? Are you constantly worried about whether you are doing enough for it to be healthy and to have proper development? Do not worry, as this is completely normal. No one is born with so much knowledge about babies, we need to learn as we grow. But, if you want to speed up the learning process, you can find out about all the hygiene needs your baby has within this article.

Hygiene is a vital part when it comes to taking care of a baby. If you want it to stay healthy and happy, you will need to make sure that everything is always clean around him/her. While you probably know what you need to do when it comes to basic hygiene, there are a few things you must pay more attention to than usual.

Here are some of the most important things you must keep in mind when it comes to hygiene.

Always keep your hands clean

We have been taught even since babies that we need to wash our hands and keep them clean. However, when it comes to babies and how easily they can get infected by various bacterias, you must use antibacterial soap before you do anything baby related. We, adults, are much more immune to bacterias, germs, and viruses because babies still haven’t lived through, a cold, the flu or other similar viruses. Which is why it is so important you sanitize your hands before preparing its food or even holding him/her

Regular baths

If you want your baby to smell great and to keep it clean and tidy, you should give him/her regular baths. And by regular we mean at least once in two or three weeks. Unlike us adults, they do not get as dirty since all they do is lie in their own crib, but a bath after a few weeks can keep them safe from germs and various skin infections that are common with babies. Make sure that you use a baby-safe shampoo and keep it away from his eyes and ears and don’t let the baby eat the shampoo, because it will certainly try. That’s what they do, they try to put everything into their mouth.

Ear cleaning

One thing you must always keep in mind is that you should never, ever put cotton earbuds inside of your baby’s ears. While these can damage an adult’s eardrum, imagine what could it do to a baby’s fragile one. You must be very gentle and only dry them with a nice and clean soft towel after a bath. If you notice that your baby is getting restless or crying while you are touching it by its ears, there is a possibility that it has developed an ear infection. Consult with your doctor to treat this problem as soon as possible.

Sanitize your baby’s bottle

It is well known that babies can easily get sick because bacteria have a much stronger effect on them. They especially have a strong effect on them when they enter orally. If you want to keep your baby safe and healthy, you will have to properly clean your baby’s bottles. However, You can’t just use regular soap to clean it, as it can be dangerous for your dearest, you must sanitize it properly. There are various sterilizing devices you can buy. With such a device you can remove almost all of the harmful bacteria that may find itself inside of the bottle. It is quick and easy, and it will keep your little darling healthy. If you cannot decide which is the right one for you, check out top baby bottle sterilizers here.

Change the diapers regularly

For proper hygiene, it is very important that you regularly change the baby’s diapers. After changing the diaper, you will then have to wipe his bottom, preferably with soft baby wipes. If wet wipes can’t do the job, consider giving him a quick wash in the bathtub or in the sink if you have enough room.

Clean their eyes

Have you noticed how the more you sleep, the more mucus builds up in your eyes and the harder it is to wash away? Imagine how much mucus can build up in a baby’s eyes considering that it sleeps almost all the time throughout the day. This is why you should regularly clean it with a warm and wet towel, because the more often you do it, the easier it will be. While if you do not frequently remove the mucus, the more it will build up which can be a lot harder to clean up. Just make sure that you do it with slow and soft movements since their eyes can be very delicate in these early development times.

Do not worry if you notice that you have to clean them a couple of times a day, it is a completely normal part of the growth process for every baby.

Cleaning the nose

Just as they can have a lot of mucus built up in their eyes, they can also have a lot of in and out of their nose too. It is normal that a baby constantly has mucus running down from their nostrils. Simply use a cotton ball with warm water and clean out everything above your baby’s mouth. However, if you notice that it has a hard time breathing through its nose, you will probably need a nasal aspirator.

A stuffy nose can cause your baby to be unhappy and constantly crying which is why you need to use saline to moisten the inside of your baby’s nose. Saline helps soften up and loosen the mucus that is building up inside of the nose. Gently squeeze the nasal aspirator to push the saline inside the baby’s nostril and then be ready with a towel to wipe out anything that runs out of it. After nasal cleaning, you will probably have to do more regular cleaning as the mucus will be running down constantly.