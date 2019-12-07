Khloe Kardashian Has No Interest in Seeing Jordyn Woods After Forgiveness

Khloe Kardashian decided to forgive Jordyn Woods for the scandal she made with her ex-husband Tristan Thompson. The reality TV star posted on her Instagram account how she forgives Woods for her actions, and an insider close to Kardashian shared with HollywoodLife how she “really does only wish Jordyn Woods, well.”

Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson shared a kiss during a party in February. Many months later, the insider shared with the outlet, “She’s put a lot of work into healing and letting things go, and she’s at a point where she feels she’d be totally fine if she ran into Jordyn.”

On the other hand, The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star has “no interest in seeing Jordyn.” the source revealed, “Her feeling is that she can forgive Jordyn and wish her well, but that doesn’t mean she has to have her back in her life.”

Setting all that aside, forgiveness requires a magnificent nature. It is also a big step to take if you want to let the past behind you and continue with your future, and to live to the fullest in the present.

Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram account on December 5, the following, “Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end.” she further continued with how she has “chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative” and that “forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness.”

The scandal caused a lot of emotional problems for the reality star, but now both Tristan and Khloe decided to co-parent, as that is what is currently best for their daughter, True. We are happy to see Khloe in a blissful state and entirely focused on her daughter as well as on her career.