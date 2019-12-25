Kim Kardashian is Gorgeous in This Gold Dress With a Thigh-High Slit

The Kardashian family is known for slaying the fashion, and Kim Kardashian is always the number one.

The reality TV star recently went to see her husband’s new opera, titled Mary. The opera was held on December 22 in New York, and she decided to wear a gorgeous gold dress that was showing her curves and beautiful figure, and the dress was made in metallic gold color. The eye-catching, breathtaking detail was the thigh-high slit. She matched the whole look with some pair of nude heels with lace-up, and she wore black sunglasses.

The Kardashian family never ceases to amaze us. Many of the Kardashian girls wore such type of a dress, with a slit. But Kim is always in when it comes to fashion. During KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics Christmas gathering, the reality TV star wore a blue leather mini dress with a significant cleavage. She was breathtaking during the event, which took place at Nobu Malibu on December 17. She accessorized the whole look with metallic blue stockings and a high boot in a reflective blue by Alexandre Vauthier Alex Boots. Kim Kardashian West is showing a lot of skin, and she should, as her skin tone seems like it was kissed by the Sun himself.

Amongst the family members, another Keeping Up with the Kardashians can make a gold dress your perfect outfit. Kendal Jenner had a golden dress which she wore during Halloween. Julian Mendez Couture created the dress, and it was all wrapped in feathers. The model accessorized the look with some Yeezy Season 6 Pvc Sandals, and she looked completely breathtaking in her golden strapless mini dress.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is always looking fantastic, no matter where are they going. Even their street fashion Is impeccable, and it is no wonder that they are the ones who are setting up trends.