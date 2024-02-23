8 Bondage Positions For When You Want To Kink Up Your Sex Life

Life can get pretty boring sometimes, especially when taking pleasure in the same positions in the bed. Most things in our lives are out of our control, but at least what we do in bed is within it. We can fill our intimate lives with pleasure and excitement by following 8 exhilarating bondage sex poses that are sure to satisfy our desires and ignite passion.

If you wish to be a little mischievous in bed, try bitter pleasure, unique poses, or kinky forms of sex using BDSM bondage equipment and supplies. BDSM is a variation of doggy-style and missionary and requires special equipment for utmost delight and satisfaction during the sexual encounter.

1. Rider on Top

If you wish to manipulate the speed and intensity of penetration, this pose is excellent for you. Here, one mate stays on top to control the movement, and the other lies on the rear with hands and feet fastened to the bed or chair. Couples are free to use a necktie or underwear to prevent the submissive mate from moving and straddle them, facing ahead or backward – whichever you prefer.

It is great for couples who wish to try something new but only a little out of their comfort zone. It offers an array of thrills for both mates.

2. Doggy Style

In this pose, one mate lies facing downwards, on all fours, with hands and knees tied, while the other stands on their knees or feet and holds on to their mate’s hips. Whether using a toy, this pose allows for deep penetration, as it reduces the distance between the vaginal opening and cervix.

But if it feels painful, slow the speed, reduce the penetration deepness, and adjust the angle. Don’t forget to use plenty of lubrication and constantly communicate with your mate to know their state.

3. Knees to Chest

Do you want your mate to open up and experience a deep connection? Try this bondage pose to add sauce to your sex life, but remember, it’s not for beginners!

It is a classic missionary pose where one lies on the rear with the feet behind the ears. One can add a kinky touch to the pose by securing the ankles with a scarf. When the dominant and submissive mate comes close to each other, the submissive can position their feet on the dominant’s shoulders. Couples can outperform by fastening the submissive’s wrists on top of their head along with their ankles.

4. Lap Dance

If you love the sitting position, try this pose but without arms! It is a sensual and versatile choice for couples seeking new ways to kink up their sex life.

Here, one mate sits on the bench, facing the other, with their hands fastened behind the bench and feet bound together. The dominant can either kneel or stand depending on their comfort and wrap the feet around their mate’s waist or spread them wide for better access. This pose permits intimacy and communication between couples.

5. Spooning Bondage

Popularly known as the rag doll position, it is perfect for couples who love to cuddle but also have a little kink. Here, the dominant person secures the other’s hands using a necktie. The hands are placed in the front as they hang on their hips. Now, the dominant takes the matter into their hands by moving the submissive onto their chest or side and entering them from the rear.

This pose is ideal for intimate and sensual moments, as it permits deep penetration and lets the mates feel close to each other. If you feel adventuresome, don a blindfold on the submissive mate and add sensation. It is the ideal pose for lazy mornings and late-night cuddles.

6. Standing Bondage

In this pose, one mate’s arms are secured behind their upper body or to a wall while their feet are spread far. The dominant mate stands behind them, with one leg between the submissive’s legs and the other near their head. They lift the submissive mate’s hips and thrust the penis deeply from the back.

This pose gives the dominant mate command over the penetration and is highly enjoyable for both. However, it demands immense strength, balance, and a sense of adventure.

7. Rear Entry

If you think you are strong or have a great balance, try this position with your mate. Being one of the quirky variations of a doggy-style pose, the rear entry pose requires one person to dominate and the other to be submissive.

Here, couples stand on their feet. The submissive bends over and hands secured behind their back. The dominant one takes hold of the submissive’s hips to hold them in position and control the movements as they enter from behind. Both can spread the feet apart according to their comfort. The dominant can add a little kink to the pose with spanking, penetrating, and performing oral.

8. Downward Dog

Saving the most pleasurable position for the last, we have the downward dog. As its name indicates, this pose involves one mate lying on their chest, facing downwards on the bed or floor in a downward dog (submissive) and the other on their hands (dominant).

Here, the dominant secures the submissive’s hands to their back for added thrill and a unique sensory experience. They can adjust the position of the submissive’s legs while the submissive moves their hips upwards to form a triangle between the thighs and torso. If both are comfortable, they are free to use free hands to stimulate other body parts, including the nipples and clitoris.

Wrapping Up

Before trying these bondage poses, remember that assent and communication are vital, and it becomes even more crucial when adding kink into the mix. Have an open and honest talk with your mate to know each other’s limits and wildest desires. Doing so will build deeper connections, heal the bond, enhance pleasure, and improve sexual and mental health. Choose a private and safe location, and bring a blanket or towel to protect your mate against rough terrain.