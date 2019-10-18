Life After Dating: 15 Highly Annoying Habits You Should Overlook In Your Relationship (And 9 You Shouldn’t)

1.3k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

So you’ve finally found The One (or at least The One For The Foreseeable Future) and you’ve committed to a serious relationship. Now what?

One of the things you notice when you spend a whole lot of time with someone is every single little annoying thing they do. Whether it be the way they slurp their angel hair pasta like they’re eating out of a trough or how they tend to be most eager to start a conversation when you’re meditating, in any long-term relationship, it’s inevitable that you’re going to find yourself grinding your teeth at the person you love (and trust us, they’ll be grinding their teeth at you, too).

Even when you think you’ve managed to rise above the incessant channel flipping or the empty toilet paper roll, fresh annoyances can crop up…even after years and years. They’re only human. You still love them. But one of the keys to maintaining a happy LTR is deciding which of your partner’s annoying habits are worth overlooking (because let’s be honest, 99.9 percent of habits are), and which ones are indicative of deeper issues or — gulp — potential dealbreakers.

Below are some annoying habits you should forgive and forget, and some that might deserve a harder look…

Overlookable Habits:

1. Not replacing the paper towels or toilet paper when they run out.

2. Telling the same story over and over.

3. Cleaning their ears with Q-tips with alarming frequency.

4. Loud chewing or slurping.

5. Forgetting the credit card at home because they “don’t want to use it” and then not having a way to pay for the rental car.

6. Always being at least 10 minutes late to everything.

7. Very slow walking.

8. Only eating snacks that are appropriate for a 5-year-old.

9. Awkwardly dancing to Bruno Mars songs at all your friends’ weddings.

10. Excessive talking at times when you’re clearly participating in a quiet activity.

11. Always letting their phone die.

12. Grossly underestimating how long it will take to complete a task.

13. Compulsive channel flipping.

14. Extreme laundry avoidance.

15. Loud throat clearing or nose blowing.

Non-Overlookable Habits:

1. Spending your combined funds impulsively.

2. Not listening when you’re recounting an important story.

3. Only being late to things that are important to YOU.

4. Keeping secrets about important things.

5. Saying critical things about the way you look.

6. Taking foul moods out on you.

7. Rolling over after they come and not caring about your pleasure.

8. Comparing you to their exes, and not in a good way.

9. Picking your big dreams apart and telling you all the reasons they wouldn’t work.

Original by Ami Angelowicz & Winona Dimeo-Ediger