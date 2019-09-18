Linear Actuators to Automate DIY Projects 

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When craftsmen deal with the manufacturing of various devices for home implementation, sometimes they face quite a common problem: how to achieve the proper automated linear movement of an object or part of the mechanism. For example – the automatic doors and gates opening, automatic locking & unlocking doors, changing the position of the automated TV mechanisms or mirrors that have to collect and concentrate the solar energy. Linear actuators are even used to change the position of satellite TV antennas. With a proper linear motion mechanism craftsmen don’t need to put several antennas to connect to the different satellites, with linear actuators for linear motion automation it is possible to rotate one antenna towards the selected satellite simply. In general, such automation is quite a simple thing to achieve.

Linear Motion Automations Solutions and How They Can be Used

Progressive Automations offers multifunctional solutions that can help solve different problems related to linear motion automation. For more details, check ActuatorZone. What are linear actuators offered by this manufacturer? Briefly speaking, this is a device designed to implement linear motion, usually by converting rotational motion into reciprocating motion. With the help of electric motor built-in this mechanism, this becomes possible.

Electric motors are extremely cheap and widespread. But they can only rotate their shaft. Reversible motors can rotate the shaft in both directions depending on the pins connection pattern. These types of motors are easy to manage. But actuators are able to convert the rotational motion of the motor shaft into reciprocating. In addition, actuators, as a rule, significantly increase traction. Hence, they are a kind of reduction gears that allow moving heavy loads with the help of a straight-moving linear motion mechanism.

Among products offered by this American and Canadian linear motion automation leader are electric linear actuators of different stroke, force, speed and supposed areas for implementation. DIY home automation projects won’t disappoint craftsmen with the broad solution of options available on the global automation market where they can find the most suitable actuator models that would surely satisfy all their demands relating to important technical specifications required to achieve the project’s success. For small automation equipment that requires careful performance and fragile technologies that require extreme accuracy in all actions, micro linear actuators PA-07 model with a stroke length of up to 12 inches and a force indicator of 5 Ibs will be the best solution. For more complicated linear motion automation and heavier loads the company offers mini actuators PA-14 model with the increased stroke length of up to 40 inches and three options of the force indicator: 35, 50, and 150 Ibs. At the same time, actuators for industrial purposes can provide the linear motion for the parts and objects that don’t exceed the force indicator of 330 Ibs. In addition to all these technologies, the company also offers electric linear actuators with IP55-66-67 protection class that provides significant protection against small particles of dust and powerful jets of water. These types of linear actuators can stay operational even when fully submerged into the water. This would be particularly convenient for customers who plan to make some automation in their swimming pools or to use their linear actuators for marine purposes like boat automation or sea dock automation.

Linear actuators – technology dedicated to linear motion automation is the easiest way to make your DIY projects automated effectively in short terms without much effort and great fun instead. Their use for any project will bring the image of high technologies to any piece of DIY automation. Use only highly-technological solutions offered by experts of the linear motion automation and enjoy qualitative automation of your projects. DIY linear motion automation projects have never been easier.