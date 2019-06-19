Local Travel: 19 Places To Visit In California This Summer

Decades of garbage dumping transformed itself into a beautiful treat – a beach covered in colorful sea glass. (3.5 hours from San Francisco, 4 hours from Sacramento)

Life is too short to skip out on quality roadside attractions, and this collection of giant dinosaurs is the best highway stop of all! Travel info here. (1.5 hours from Los Angeles

This famed national park features two different ecosystems – the Mojave Desert and the Colorado Desert. Travel info here. (2.5 hours from Los Angeles, 2.5 hours from San Diego)

A charming town with beautiful historic buildings and easy access to both the ocean and the redwoods.

Travel info here and here. (3 hours from Redding, 5 hours from Sacramento)

Muir Woods National Monument

Looking up at this stunning park of looming ancient trees is a humbling experience – and a beautiful one! Travel info here. (40 min from San Francisco, 1.5 hours from San Jose, 2 hours from Sacramento)

Salvation Mountain, Slab City

This brightly painted art installation is the gateway to Slab City, a campsite in the Sonoran Desert. Travel info here. (2.5 hours from San Diego, 3 hours from Los Angeles)

Ojai

This getaway is home to gorgeous mountain views, spiritual retreats, and outdoor activities. Travel info here. (30 min from Ventura, 45 min from Santa Barbara, 2 hours from Los Angeles)

Castroville

Also known as the Artichoke Center of the World, Castroville comes alive during its annual Artichoke Festival each May. Travel info here and here. (1 hour from San Jose, 2 hours from San Francisco)

La Jolla

This coastal gem outside San Diego is a quiet escape from the busy world. Expect surreal beach views and expensive brunch. Travel info here. (20 min from San Diego, 2 hours from Los Angeles)

Redwood State & National Parks

This roughly 50-mile stretch is provides a firsthand look at California’s famous redwood trees. Travel info here.

Nevada City

This sweet town came to be during the California Gold Rush, and much of its history is still presreved there today. Visitors can expect outdoor activities and an artsy scene. Travel info here. (1 hour from Sacramento, 2.5 hours from San Francisco)

Griffith Park Observatory, Los Angeles

This popular destination offers unbeatable views of the glimmering lights of Los Angeles and telescopes to get a glimpse of the stars above. Travel info here and here. (20 min from central LA)

Bonny Doon

A beautiful beach, which just so happens to be clothing-optional, surrounded by hills and greenery. If you’re looking to get your wine on, pay a visit to the nearby vineyard! Travel info here and here. (20 min from Santa Cruz, 1 hour from San Jose)

Marin Headlands, San Francisco

A perfect, peaceful view of the Bay Area from above. Travel info here. (30 min from Central San Francisco)

Sausalito

Hills

Travel info here. (30 min from San Francisco, 1 hour from San Jose)

Freel Peak, Tahoe Rim Trail

Visitors to Lake Tahoe who are looking for some physical activity can take on the Tahoe Rim Trail, and detour at Freel Peak for a whole new view of the lake. Travel info, here and here. (1 hour from Reno, 2 hours from Sacramento)

Murphys, California

Nestled in the Sierra Foothills, this former mining town is often thought of as a tiny, vibrant, mini-Napa. Come prepared to drink lots of wine. Travel info here. (2 hours from Sacramento, 2.5 hours from San Francisco)

Big Sur

Home to panoramic views and beautiful driving routes, like the mindblowing Bixby Creek Bridge. Travel info here. (2 hours from San Jose, 2.5 hours from San Francisco)

Rock Stop, Philo

Stop at this tucked-away shop on your California road trip for a crystal fix! Store info here. (1.5 hours from Santa Rosa, 2.5 hours from San Francisco)

