How To Look Good Without Makeup If You Have Acne

We all love wearing makeup as it brightens our day and makes us feel confident. It also makes our skin look flawless since it can hide acne, blemishes, and other skin problems. But after all those benefits, makeup might not do good for some people. It irritates the skin and causes acne, eczema, and other skin issues. So, it is always a great idea to say NO to makeup and let our skin breathe for some time.

Not only it is significant to avoid makeup to prevent our skin from allergies. However, sometimes acne is genetic, and those who have them have to accept it and love it the way it is. This blog deals with some simple yet amazing makeup routines for your acne-prone skin.

According to sugarmesmooth.com, following this simple routine will make your skin look more flawless and frisky than before.

Ways To Look Good Without Makeup

Cleansing

First of all, it is very important to choose the right cleanser for your acne-prone skin as different people have different types of skin. Since acne usually occurs on oily skin, it is suggested to go for a cleanser that controls excess sebum production.

Also, a lot of people think that steaming hot or icy cold water can prevent their skin from acne as hot water opens up the pore while cold water closes them. But no, it’s not appropriate as hot water tends to burn your skin and can contribute to broken capillaries. So, use lukewarm or room temperature water to wash your face.

Do not wash your skin so frequently as it might increase your breakouts. Our skin has some natural oil that keeps it healthy. Over cleansing will remove all the oil and make your skin dry. So, wash your face twice a day or even thrice ( if you are sweating due to a workout or any other outdoor activities) to remove dirt, excess oil, and makeup.

Note: Washing your face at night will make your skin flawless as it heals itself while you are asleep. Ensure to clean your hands before cleaning your face.

Drinking Plenty Of Water

It is advised by some beauty gurus to keep your skin and body hydrated to make it look fresh and glowing all the time. Our body uses water to regulate the body’s temperature and keep a check on other organs functioning properly. It also helps in removing toxins and improves digestion as improper digestion leads to breakouts in our skin. Hence, drink 8 10 glasses of water to keep your skin hydrated.

Healthy Eating Habits

What we eat is showcased in your skin! So, we should stop eating junk foods like pizzas, fries, chips as it is not healthy and can make your skin break often than you have expected. If you put an end to these junkies, then you will see a tremendous difference in your health as well as your overall appearance. We understand your situation, but it is not necessary to avoid unhealthy or sugary food entirely. You can maintain a balance between them, and eating green vegetables or fruits will be a great start to stay healthy and get clear and glowing skin.

Exfoliation

Dead skin cells build on the surface of our skin make the skin look dull, tired, and old. Depending upon the type of our skin, when we scrub once or twice a week, we will be able to fight the problem effortlessly. Avoid walnut shell scrub as it causes tears in the skin, which give way to acne-causing bacteria. Instead, exfoliate your face with a gentle scrub as it helps your skin absorb serums and moisturizers more efficiently.

Moisturizing

Avoiding moisturizers can make your skin look dry, flaky, and rough. Dry skin compensates your system and produces more sebum and oil which worsen the skin conditions, thereby leading to more breakouts and possible acne scars. Thus, moisturizers should be applied every time you wash your face. There are multiple types of moisturizers you can select according to your skin type:

Lotions- Lotions are the common type of moisturizer that benefits a variety of skin types. It is recommended to go for lotions that are “non-comedogenic” as these products avoid clogging of pores.

Creams- If you have dry skin, then invest in a cream moisturizer as this thicker and heavier solution hydrates your dry skin excessively.

Serums- This lightweight solution is specially designed to target specific problem areas. It not only focuses on skin issues but also brightens up your skin.

Dealing With Pimples The Right Way

Sometimes, pimples pop up on your skin quite often and it becomes arduous to hide them without makeup. Therefore, treat it by using products on oily, and acne-prone areas of your skin. Also, use cream or gel containing salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide as it helps in clearing acne. Do not touch or squeeze your pimple under any circumstances, as it might leave scars on your skin. You can also try home remedies to treat acne. For instance, dab tea-tree oil on the acne and wash it after it dries. However, you need to be patient enough for treating acne.

Have a Peaceful Sleep

A good sleep solely reflects in our face, because as we said earlier, our body repairs at night while we sleep. You should always take 6-8 hours of proper sleep to look and feel great. The right amount of sleep will provide you with a glowing complexion, improves your dark circles, and will minimizes multiple issues of the skin.

Make Sunscreen Part Of Your Essential

The ray of the sun is the most culprit for causing all skin-related issues. It is advised to use sunscreen with SPF 30 to prevent spots and pigmentation. Sun Protection Factor, commonly known as SPF, will determine how well the product will work on your skin. Your sunscreen will protect your skin every time you step out in the sun.

With this article, we came to know that even acne-prone skin can look flawless without investing our time in makeup. All we have to do is following these simple steps and wait for the results.