15 Luxury Corporate Gifts – Stylish Way to Thank Your Employees for Their Hard Work

As each year ends, it gives a chance to the employer to show gratitude towards the loyalty, hard work, and dedication of their employees. It’s a way to show that their persistent efforts and accomplishments are appreciated and to make them a part of the success of your organization.

Corporate gifting is a part of how an employer shows appreciation towards the employees, partners, clients, suppliers, and all the middlemen who make their business successful. A carefully chosen thank-you gift is enough to show each one of them that you care about their goals and accomplishments as much as you care about your own business endeavors.

Luxurious corporate thank-you gifts from Bonnage are one of its kind to show your support system your intentions in carrying out business with them is for a long period. These featured gifts are going to become an important piece of accomplishment in their homes for years.

Top 15 corporate gift ideas

Carefully planned corporate gifts are essential to keep your employees happy and to retain long-term customers, partners, and clients. All these people are imperative for the growth of your company. Let us look at some thank-you corporate gifting ideas:

1. A luxurious box of chocolates:

High-end Swiss chocolates are cherished by everyone; young or old.

Mix truffles with dark chocolates and get your brand logo printed on the beautifully decorated box of chocolates.

2. Personalized pens:

If you are a professional, you will always need a good pen.

Chose a high-quality, sleek pen, and get it engraved either with your client’s name, your business name or the motto you follow in your workspace.

3. Gift cards:

When you are short on time or you are not able to fix your eyes on one single gift, gift cards always come to your rescue.

Amazon gift cards with a personalized message are all you need to impress your business partners and clients.

Your employees will be more than happy to receive a gift card from their employer than they can use as per their own convenience.

4. Candles:

A basic scented candle is all you need during the fall season.

Try and choose a candle that has was enough to burn for longer hours.

Choose decorative holders to make your corporate gift look more exclusive and expensive.

5. Notebooks:

If you ask a professional, they always have excess to simple and cheap notebooks from the supply store.

However, to make a notebook as a thank-you gift; you need to add more features to it.

Leather covers, ivory paper for jotting down notes, a rustic thread to bind it together are some ideas that can take a simple notebook to a classic gift.

6. Succulents:

They are trendy, environmentally friendly, and a beautiful desk décor.

Use a modern ceramic planter with a beautiful succulent arrangement and your employees and clients will admire your efforts.

They are easy to maintain and will brighten their desks for years.

7. Herbal tea/coffee blends:

You are always in need of a tea or coffee break when you are getting a job done.

Gift your clients a gourmet basket of herbal tea or a box of roasted coffee beans and they will admire you every time they will take a sip to get refreshed.

8. Portable charger:

Professionals and business clients are always traveling for meetings or to complete important deals.

There is no better way than to fulfill their travel needs with a branded portable phone charger.

Invest in chargers that can give long battery life and become everyone’s favorite employer.

9. Kindle reader:

It is expensive and can be given to your most important clients or as a reward to the star employee.

They will cherish reading while they are traveling overseas for important business dealings or during their long hours of regular commute.

10. Restaurant gift cards:

Give your clients and important employees some time to unwind and relax.

They will appreciate your gesture of giving them space out of work and some time to bond with their friends and family.

Find our new and hot places and give them the gift cards that they can spend for dinner with their families.

11. Gourmet food baskets:

Shorten the cooking time of your employees when they reach home exhausted.

Select a mix of non-perishable sauces and spice blends that will make their kitchen time shorter yet offering them with delicious food and flavors.

12. Wellness gift cards:

Give your employees some relief and assure them that their health is your priority too.

Gift them a subscription card to a good fitness center or access to nutritional food and health supplements.

13. Headphones:

We all want a good pair of headphones to; listen to the client’s transcripts, to listen to music while commuting for work, for a movie night to unwind during the after-work hours.

A branded pair of headphones will always be cherished by your employees and clients.

14. Fresh baked goods basket:

Select the finest of French patisserie or grab local doughnuts, your employees will thank you for this special treat.

Get a freshly baked basket delivered at the doorsteps of your most cherished customers or clients and they will truly admire your gesture.

15. Fashion accessories or clothing:

No one wears the company t-shirts you distribute every year.

Instead, invest in clothing and branded accessories that they will put to use.

If you want to still mark them with your brand logo, keep it subtle.

Choose colors that are neutral and pleasing to everyone’s taste.

If you cannot think of any of the above due to time restrictions, just send your client or employee a hand-written thank-you note. It is a simple yet emotional way to express that you care.

Express your gratitude with these gift ideas and impress your employees and clients with thank-you gifts that stand apart. Make the gifts personalized by adding your company or brand logo so that whenever they admire the gifts, they remember its source with pride and honor.