Makeup Bag: The Best Of International Beauty Products

My product stash has a serious case of wanderlust. Cleanser from England, toner from Australia, moisturizer from France — I may not be in any position to travel the world over, exactly, but my skin definitely is. The origins of these 8 products read like a guestbook at the United Nations, so you don’t even have to leave your bathroom to feel exponentially more worldly.

1. Sweden — Sachajuan Ocean Mist: Beach hair in a bottle. Use this leave-in spray by the cult favorite Swedish company on damp hair and air-dry for that covetable tousled, piecy texture and a unique fragrance that sort of smells like, well, the ocean. [$28, Space NK]

2. England — Soap & Glory Sexy Mother Pucker Gloss Stick: From the woman who started Bliss, Soap & Glory’s cheeky packaging and straight-forward formulas are not to be missed. This moisturizing lip crayon imparts sheer, smooth color and promises fuller lips without the unpleasant tingling/burning sensation of most traditional plumpers. [$16, Sephora]

3. Greece — Korres Lip Butter: The Athens-based company is famous for their rich, moisturizing potted Lip Butter catering to dry and compromised lips. In shades ranging from clear to this deep, true red, the tints are surprisingly pigmented for something so, well, buttery. [$12, Sephora]

4. France — L’Occitane Aromachologie Control Mist: File this one under products that aren’t quite a necessity. This light, smoothing mist preserves shine and contains sunscreen to protect your hair from damaging environmental stresses. It has a gorgeous floral scent that’s specially formulated to mask less desirable odors… like, say, smoke? [$34, L’Occitane]

5. Italy — Davines Authentic Cleansing Balm: Talk about a multitasker: this totally unique oil-based product functions as a conditioner, a body moisturizer, and a gentle makeup remover. [$26, Barneys]

6. Israel — Ahava Purifying Dead Sea Mud Soap: If you can’t get to the Dead Sea right at this moment, this anti-bacterial soap straight from the source is the next best thing. It’s perfect for washing away grime, impurities, and excess oil from both face and body. [$11, Ahava]

7. Korea — Dr Jart+ V7 Cleansing Foam: This sulfate-free super-antioxidant cleanser is perfect for all skin types, especially the sensitive and stressed. Seven essential vitamins work to restore dull skin and neutralize free radicals while soothing and calming reactivity. [$24, Sephora]

8. Australia — Aesop Rosehip Seed Lip Cream: Chapped lips, even chronic cases, are no match for this lightweight cream rich in vitamin E. Formulated without silicones or paraffin, which are common lip balm ingredients that actually make dryness worse, this non-greasy product is perfect for frequent use. [$13, Aesop]

