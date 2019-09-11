Max Riemelt Biography, Career, Affairs, Wife, Net Worth in 2019

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Max Riemelt is a German actor, mostly known for playing Wolfgang Bogdanow in the Netflix series Sense8. He recently got internationally famous; however, it is known that Max has numerous achievements in the German film industry as an actor and movie director.

Early life and career

Max Riemelt was born on January 7th, 1984 in East Berlin, Germany. Ever since he was a child, acting was something he admired. Therefore, Max started acting when he was only thirteen years old. Consequently, we can say that Max knew what he wanted, and even the teenage period didn’t get on the way.

Riemelt’s first significant role was in the ZDF Christmas series Zwei Allein: the Waisenkind ”Max Loser.” Also, he got the part in famous Dennis Gansel’s movie Mädchen, Mädchen in 2001. These two had a great collaboration on the first set, which resulted with Max’s appearances in all of Dennis movies. However, Max’s international acting career starts with the Netflix series Sense8 where he plays Wolfgang Bogdanow, a safe German cracker. After the premiere of the Sense8, Max got numerous positive comments about his role, which left Max nothing else except to be proud of himself and his actions.

Moreover, some know Max from the psychological thriller Berlin Syndrome from 2017, where he plays with Teresa Palmer. Max has received plenty of positive critics and praises for this role, even if the movie itself wasn’t that successful.

Personal life and social media

Sorry to hear that. We hoped, the bio would prevent any misunderstandings pic.twitter.com/KkTcEVM1Ln — Max Riemelt (@MaxRiemelt) January 22, 2018

In case many of you don’t know, Max is not active on social media at all, and he has an official Twitter account run by his social media team. Many fans were highly disappointed when they found out about that. However, it is Max’s personal decision since he doesn’t want to engage himself in these things.

Max Riemelt rarely speaks about his personal life and his sexual orientation. Moreover, there are rumors about his relationships with certain man’s, and at one point, it was important news regarding Riemelt’s life. Hence, Max is neither confirming or denying it, and he ignores the story. According to the sources, Max has a daughter, and she lives in Germany. Max stated once in the interview regarding the gay pride, how he kissed a guy in order to show solidarity and respect towards the LGBT community, and nothing more.

However, Max is trying to hide his personal life from the media and doesn’t like to talk about how many houses he has and how many cars he drives. It is mainly because of his strong attitude about family and privacy that is the most important to him, and the fact he has a peaceful life in Germany, where no one is bothering him on the street.

Net worth

Although Max recently got famous in the U.S, he already has a vivid amount of money on his account. Recently it is estimated that his net worth is around $800,000, and after the success of Sense8 series, we assume that the amount will increase with the speed of light.

