Medical Sauna Reviews: Help or Hype? [2019]

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

So I decided to look into buying a medical sauna for my home after years of visiting spas and gyms that provide them. As an “aging” woman I noticed that taking care of yourself means taking care of mind and body. For years I was a dancer for various flamenco dancing groups all the way to Broadway. Once I retired my feet and entire body were just aching non stop! So my husband was very understandable about getting our own sauna at home and of course, he’d rather have me home more often than the gym or spa. There is just a point where if you use something so much, you might as well buy one.

How Much and What Did It Do

The first thing we did was learn more about how to get one and how much it will cost which ranges from, which was from $1000 all the way to $5000 from various medical sauna companies. We eventually came across a company called Medical Saunas and were not completely sold on the benefits listed on their website. It just seemed a little too good to be true, especially for a home sauna. Once my husband and I started reading more about the Medical Saunas we saw that they offer free shipping and a trial period. Instead of continuously scraping for all the reviews on this company we figured to might as well give it a shot. After talking it over we suggested buying the Medical 8 Plus Sauna because we deserved it for all the hard work before retirement.

And this is where the medical saunas reviews begin…

Let me first start this off that I am a long-time spa-goer, know what a quality sauna is made of, and what features they come with. They didn’t exactly deliver it on time and felt the delivery guys could have been friendlier. It seemed almost impossible to install so the first thing I did was call Medical Saunas directly! They pretty much told me that it wasn’t that hard to install and gave me a video on how to do it. After watching the video it was obvious that their sauna was very easy to install. For once in my life, I felt like an expert on installing things! So now that we have it installed it was time to give it a go. There was a sudden feeling of nervousness once we gave it a whirl, let alone what we were about to post on our medical sauna reviews towards the Medical 8 Plus Sauna.

Within the weeks into the months of using it, I started to feel a sudden boost in my energy. I could feel the relief that the sauna provides as well as the sense of luxury of owning one. Having a spa at home helped eliminate the peering eyes I’d come across at spas or gyms. You have no idea how much that bothered my husband because he didn’t like the fact that other people were using the same spas let alone saunas! You never know who in the heck has what these days, let alone if the spas or gyms have a consistent cleaning team. By owning our own at home sauna we felt the comfort of home while enjoying the benefits of what spas offer. Within a few months, the endless tossing and turning in bed came to an end, and my husband has the luxury of seeing his own wife more at home in a spa. This had to be the best long-lasting investment we made towards ourselves and one of our more positive medical sauna reviews. Sometimes you can’t cheat yourself… just treat yourself instead by buying the Medical 8 Plus Sauna. More details about it, you can find at Medical Sauna.