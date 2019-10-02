Meet The Lady Who Was The Vagina Model For The FleshLight (NSFW)

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It really never occurred to me that the FleshLight was actually modeled on a real, live vagina. Like most people, I assumed that it was actually just an “ideal” vagina, composited after a variety of board meetings, with men in suits sitting around a conference table, flipping through diagrams and squeezing latex-feeling things until one of them was like, “Yes, this is it. This is the closest approximation to the vagina of my dreams. We’re gonna be rich!”

Well, I was wrong, like I am about many, many things. Here is a very informative video about Eufrat Mai, the actual, real-life vagina model for the FleshLight. It’s kind of incredible to watch her walk through a vast factory of floppy sleeves, all molded to look like her downstairs, and it’s even more incredible to watch her touch the likeness of her actual vagina and approve of its feel.

Check out the video, which is NSFW-ish — if you consider watching a dude lube up a FleshLight and lightly, um, explore it with his fingers NSFWish.

Original by Megan Reynolds