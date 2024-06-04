Menopause Revolution: Redefining Women’s Health

For far too long, menopause has been treated as something to be endured rather than embraced. It is high time for a menopause revolution that redefines the way healthcare professionals approach and think about women’s health during this stage of life.

“Many medical professionals reassure women that menopause is a natural part of a woman’s life cycle but stand by and do little to help with their symptoms,” notes Dr. Dawn Ericsson, MD, Board Certified OBGYN, and Chief Medical Officer at AgeRejuvenation Medical Clinic. “On the other side of the spectrum, many other practitioners treat menopausal symptoms with a poly-pharmaceutical approach, prescribing a cocktail of drugs that often have serious negative side effects. I want to see healthcare providers increase their knowledge about menopause, recognize hormone imbalances, and offer individualized treatment to improve women’s quality of life.”

Disrupting the Stigma and Symptoms of Menopause

A recent study in the Journal of Women’s Health reveals that 37% of women feel shame related to menopause symptoms, and 83% feel stigmatized by the symptoms. Dr. Ericsson states that healthcare providers must challenge the societal stigma surrounding menopause by taking the lead and fostering an environment of support and understanding where women feel comfortable discussing their experiences and seeking help.

One way healthcare providers can redefine women’s health during menopause is by promoting education and awareness, as many women are unaware of the physical and emotional changes that occur during this time. By providing accurate and accessible information, the medical community can empower women to better understand what to expect and make informed choices about their health.

“As more individuals learn about the benefits and risks of different treatments, the stigma associated with menopause regarding aging will diminish,” Dr. Ericsson predicts. “Healthcare professionals can proactively discuss menopause with their patients during appointments and disseminate accurate information through media outlets. Regular check-ups should include conversations about menopause symptoms, treatment options, and lifestyle changes that can help manage the transition. By integrating menopause care into routine healthcare, we can ensure that women receive the support they need during this transformative period.”

The menopause revolution must also prioritize mental health support for women going through this transition. Because hormonal changes during menopause can have a profound impact on women’s emotional well-being, healthcare providers can best serve their needs by offering ready access to counseling, support groups, and therapy to address psychological challenges that arise.

How Bioidentical Hormone Experts Address Menopause

Bioidentical hormones are an increasingly popular treatment option for women seeking relief from the physical and emotional symptoms of menopause. Essentially, bioidentical hormones are identical in chemical structure to those naturally produced by the human body. These hormones are synthesized from natural compounds such as yams or soy and are commonly used to replace depleted hormone levels.

Unlike synthetic hormones, which are mass-produced and often follow a one-size-fits-all approach, bioidentical hormones can be customized to meet individual needs. Dr. Ericsson explains how this personalized approach is one of the key advantages of bioidentical hormone therapy, as it helps to ensure the best possible treatment outcomes.

“Menopause affects every woman differently,” explains Dr. Ericsson. “When women experience a decline in progesterone and estrogen levels during menopause, it can lead to a wide variety of physical symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, dry skin, vaginal dryness, and weight gain. We prescribe customized doses of hormones to rebalance each woman’s hormone levels and relieve symptoms.”

Beyond the physical symptoms, menopause can also impact a woman’s emotional well-being, which is why customized healthcare takes into consideration each woman’s unique hormonal profile and offers tailored hormone replacement therapy options. Unlike other methods, customized therapy ensures that women receive the precise combination and dosage of hormones that their bodies need.

Dr. Ericsson notes that a more individualized approach to hormone therapy can help reduce mood swings, improve sleep patterns, and enhance overall emotional stability. During this process, a bioidentical hormone expert works with individual patients to develop a personalized treatment plan based on specific hormone levels and symptoms.

“Just as every patient is different, so must be every treatment plan,” says Dr. Ericsson. “When evaluating a patient undergoing menopause, we first look at their specific individual symptoms and assess their hormone levels through extensive laboratory testing. After we know each patient’s precise symptoms and hormone levels, we can administer hormone replacement treatment and re-evaluate blood levels and symptoms every three to six months to adjust their regimen and dosage.”

Treating menopause with bioidentical hormones is not a one-time procedure but is, instead, an ongoing process. Bioidentical hormone experts like Dr. Ericsson and her team offer continuous support and guidance to patients throughout their treatment to ensure they achieve the best possible physical, emotional, and overall health outcomes.

Revolutionizing Women’s Experience During Menopause with Regenerative Medicine and Customized Healthcare

Advancements in regenerative medicine treatments and customized healthcare are revolutionizing the way women experience menopause, enabling healthcare providers to offer new hope and improved quality of life. Regenerative medicine is a rapidly evolving field that focuses on harnessing the body’s own regenerative capabilities to promote healing and restore function.

In addition to offering innovative therapies such as bioidentical hormone therapy, regenerative medicine also emphasizes the importance of holistic care. Customized healthcare provides a comprehensive approach and tailored solutions beyond one-size-fits-all symptom management. It often incorporates lifestyle modifications, such as dietary changes, exercise routines, and stress-reduction techniques, to help manage menopause symptoms.

As with any medical treatment, Dr. Ericsson says that women must consult with qualified healthcare professionals who specialize in regenerative medicine and customized healthcare for menopause. These experts can assess individual needs, develop personalized treatment plans, and monitor progress to ensure the most effective outcomes.

“A certified and experienced provider will consider your specific medical history, current medications, blood levels, restrictions, habits, and lifestyle to develop an all-encompassing treatment strategy,” Dr. Ericsson remarks. “The menopause revolution is about changing the narrative during this transformative stage and empowering women to take control of their health and well-being. By promoting education, providing comprehensive healthcare, and prioritizing mental health support, we will create a society that embraces and uplifts women during this important phase.”