Mental Manipulation: How does it Work?

Some people use mental manipulation to seize power and take control of others. If you have ever been in a toxic relationship, of any kind, then you know what we are talking about. People might not be aware, but there are different types of mental manipulation.

These techniques are not only used by people in family relationships or love affairs but actually by politicians and a salesman who is trying to get you to buy whatever he is selling. Some would argue that it is completely justified for some people to use these techniques – that it is the only way for them to climb the corporate ladder. Store clerks have to convince their customers to purchase a certain item in order to increase the revenue of their business, right? On the other hand, depending on the degree of manipulation, it can also be classified as abuse. You can read more about these techniques, and we are going to discuss some situations and signs that should help you recognize that someone is trying to control you in any way.

If you have met someone new who is always determining where you are going to meet, this can be the first indication that something may not be right. We all have our comfort zone, where we feel confident and secure, and we all know how challenging it can be to step out of it. The only way for a manipulative person to gain power is to try to get you out of yours. Sometimes this can be easily done by placing you in unfamiliar surroundings like a restaurant or a bar that you have never visited before but the other person is quite familiar with.

Furthermore, in order to gain your trust, they have to make you feel special. How do they do this? Well, by simply sharing some of their secrets and insecurities. Many people find it hard to open to someone else, and if a person starts telling you some personal things you may think that they have felt a connection and that they think highly of you, and may already think of you as a friend. When this happens, you can easily be persuaded to share some of your personal attitudes that unfortunately can be used against you.

If someone allows you to talk first and tell your opinion about a certain topic, you will probably think that they are really interested in what you have to say. And in most cases, you would be right. But, picture this situation. When you enter a store looking for a certain item, the manager asks you a set of general questions. When you answer all of them, you are not only allowing them to help you find what you are looking for, but you are also enabling them to understand your attitude and your weaknesses. Later, they can use this to manipulate you into buying something that you don’t actually need. Similarly, they usually don’t give you enough time to decide whether or not you want to make a purchase.

Another technique is called “intellectual bullying” which is common in the business world. They can try to take advantage of you by imposing dubious statistics or facts that you might not know much about. Basically, they are trying to manipulate you into agreeing with them even though you do not think that they are right, but just because you are faced with something you don’t completely understand.

When it comes to twisting facts and altering reality, manipulators are masters. They are able to turn any situation around and make themselves seem like victims. They have a million excuses prepared that they will use to convince you that it is your fault for something and in the end, you will agree with them and you will do exactly what they want.

All in all, we have listed only some situations and techniques that are used by manipulators to control others. The fact is that not all people have a secret agenda, but still, if you feel uncomfortable in any situation, for any reason, you should be careful.