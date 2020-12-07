How To Mine Bitcoins On Mac in 4 Easy Steps – 2020 Guide

Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency, which hasn’t ceased to intrigue the public since its inception. Blockchain decentralized technology is gaining popularity around the world at a rapid pace and as a result, an increasing number of people are interested in trying out cryptocurrency mining. Considering the amount of money that can be earned in this way, we cannot say that such facts are surprising. Even though at one point the value of bitcoin was constantly declining and the survival of this coin was doubted, which made many people think well whether they want to trade it or not, the situation changed in 2009 when there was another value growth. This has given people back hope and interest in entering the crypto world and today the situation seems stable.

There are several mining methods, some of which include an advanced processor and high-quality and strong hardware, while some include the installation of specialized applications for that on a smartphone. When it comes to the operating system, Android has so far met the expectations of miners, but the question is often asked whether it’s possible to use IOS for these purposes? How to mine bitcoins on MAC? Let’s take a look together.

Why shouldn’t you do that?

We don’t want to stop you at the beginning, but you must start thinking about putting your MAC on such a difficult task with this knowledge. First of all, you must be aware that this process won’t be so good for computer functions. To prepare the computer for that, it’s necessary to invest in additional specialized hardware, but that isn’t a profitable option.

On the other hand, if you don’t support it with strong hardware, hashing will be more difficult and the electricity bill will leave you with your mouth wide open. So practice has shown that MAC models aren’t strong enough to face such challenges. Experienced miners speculate that perhaps the new Mac Pro with dual AMD FirePro GPUs could be useful after testing its hashing performance.

Why should you do that?

And now let’s look at things from a more positive angle. Despite all the speculations that the future of bitcoin is uncertain and unstable, on the other hand, experts still believe that this cryptocurrency has a bright future. The purpose of its creation, which implies improved financial flows that will be adapted to everyone and become easily accessible, and most importantly fast and free, is stronger than various rumors.

The best way to understand how the crypto world works is to try some unprofitable mining. You will experience this best with your MAC. Also, the opportunity to make money is always available with a computer that works hard in the background while you do something else.

Below we will look at a few basic steps to take when mining at MAC.

Create a wallet first

If you thought you could just start digging right away, you’re wrong. There are a few steps to take first, such as creating a digital wallet. Just like your wallet with the physical money you always carry in your purse, so you need to provide one to keep your digital coins. In other words, you need to provide a place to store them.

As you think about which wallet vendor to choose, remember the key things and that’s the extra security for your coins. By this is meant the place where you will keep your offline copies of your wallet and information about your computer. Once you become the target of a hacker, you can lose everything you’ve dug up if you don’t have a place to keep your reserves. Don’t let that happen to you.

In the case of working on a MAC computer, it would be best to provide one that has a discrete GPU. This segment eliminates many MAC models, but even if you have some of them you can support it with strong external hardware.

Become a member of the pool

Although you will think that you can do this job on your own and thus keep all the earnings, believe us that in this case, the help of colleagues can be very useful. There are other miners who try to solve the blocks every day, digging hard. Thus, pools were formed – groups of people who share these interests and who began to work with a common goal, helping each other to achieve greater success. So why not join them?

We know, the first thought that comes to your mind is that you will have to share your earnings. But answer us, is it better to be an independent miner with the risk that you won’t be able to solve the block and with higher earnings if you are lucky or joint mining, faster solving of blocks, and a higher probability of earning? We think we know what you would choose.

You can consider some of the most popular platforms for this like F2Pool or BTCC.

Selection of appropriate mining software

Before you can start digging, you need to get the right software to do it. The role of the software doesn’t need to be explained, but you must know that the efficiency of mining will depend on its quality. So if you want great results, take this step seriously. The software will connect you to the blockchain and the mine you need.

You will find many providers of such software in the crypto market, but very few of them are adapted to MAC technology. Among them, a certain MacMiner stood out as a good choice. Simply install it with the instructions available online.

Try Asteroid

Finally, here is a suggestion. If you want to make your digging easier, you can look for the Asteroid GUI interface, which is intended for users of MAC technology. This app can make the mining process easier for you and the best thing is that it is completely free.

The asteroid is programmed to offer the best mining pools. With a simple login, join the group and start digging.

If all this seems too complicated, if you are ambitious and want to increase your earning potential, or if you already have some capital, you can simply forget about all this and decide on another way to enter the crypto world, which is bitcoin trading. Click here to see all the benefits it can bring you when you have reliable software.

Although mining with the help of the IOS operating system may not be the smartest decision, if it’s still your choice, we can only support you with practical advice. Choose the most reliable MAC model or strengthen it with additional hardware and be one step away from becoming a bitcoin owner. By taking these previous 4 smart steps you can be on your way to becoming a serious member of the crypto world and experience all the benefits of it.