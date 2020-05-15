Monica Diaz Life, Bio, Marriage with Russell Peters

Monica Diaz is the ex-wife of a millionaire Russell Peters. She was in the center of attention in 2010 when she got married and then in 2012 when she was signing the divorce papers.

Besides her love story with one of the highest-paid comedians, there is no much information about her life, job, net worth, etc.

Who is her ex-husband?

Russell Peters is a Canadian standup comedian of Indian descent. In 2013, he was number three on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid comedians.

Participation in the TV show “Comedy Now” made him famous and recognizable. After that crucial 2004, his career path was going uprising. In just two days he sold 30,000 tickets for his performance in Toronto Air Canada Centre.

Russell has broken a lot of records regarding attendance to his numerous performances all across America and Canada.

Since his enormous success in his job, he was able to accumulate a lot of money. So, Monica Diaz was married to a man whose net worth is estimated to be 55 million dollars.

Monica Diaz Marriage

Monica Diaz was proposed at the Los Angeles International Airport on 10th July 2010. Her husband announced it on Twitter.

Later, on 20th August 2010, the couple had a wedding ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The wedding was only for close friends and family. It was attended by about 20 guests, including an Elvis impersonator.

Soon after, The Canadian Press revealed information that Diaz was pregnant. Since Russell is a comedian, he replied in his manner:

“Did I get married because she was knocked up? I would say that expedited it.”

In retrospect, Peters thinks that wasn’t such a good idea.

Four months later, the loving couple welcomed their first child. A daughter named Crystianna Marie Peters was born two months early than she should, on 14th December 2010.

The family of three lived a happy and prosperous life for two years. In March 2012, Peters revealed in an interview that he and Diaz were divorcing. The same newspaper that announced the information of these two is splitting apart has also published that the couple has “no hard feelings.”

While promoting his Notorious World Tour, Peters told the Canadian Press that it was a decent breakup.

“We just realized we rushed in and didn’t know each other and when we got to know each other we were kind of like, ‘Hmm, I don’t think this is going to work out for the rest of our lives,'” he said, adding, “I didn’t want to wait until my daughter was older and got used to seeing us together and really mess with her head.”

The comedian addressed his divorce in his standup show, which became the fastest-selling concert in Dubai history, with two shows selling out in only eight minutes.

Current relationship

Since divorce in 2012, Monica Diaz completely vanished from the eyes of the media. He hasn’t revealed information about her job, education, family background, etc. Thus, we don’t know if she re-married or is she dating someone at this moment.

Otherwise, Russell Peters started a relationship with former Miss Honduras, Ruzzana Khetchian in 2016. They got engaged and are having a son who was born in April 2019.