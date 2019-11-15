People have different ways to restart their minds, thoughts, plans, ideas, ambitions, right? Without a doubt, one of those methods is music. Each day, you require positive energy to boost your daily plans to action. Music is just the tool you need, not only to get you started but to keep you moving in the right direction to final success. When speaking about various genres in music, one that stands out from the rest is Naa songs.

A specific style of thinking and recognizing the world around you is associated with fans of Naa songs. They embrace the life they live and have a smile on their face even when they have a day off. Naa songs are well-known to a broader audience of over 80 million people around the world. It comes like no surprise that particular Naa songs are expected with a lot of excitement and attention. We have done the homework and prepared a list of most anticipated Naa songs.

Sainika

We start out list with the song from the movie Naa Peru Surya Naa illu India, Sainika. Does the debate remain whether the movie or the song was more anticipated? In our humble opinion, the song made way for the movie generating attention and increasing excitement any time it was played. An absolute magnet for the broader audience and a natural choice for our list. You can visit Naasongs.me if you want to find the best Naa/Telugu songs and enjoy them!

Psycho Saiyaan

The next song on the list is the master-pice of the magician for Naa songs Tanishk Bagchi, Psycho Saiyaan. Such anticipated song was a stunning hit even more than the cinemas thought of Saaho. Building anticipation between a large number of fans singers Dhvani Bhanushali, Sachet Tandon, and of course, Tanishk Bagchi really exceeded all expectations with their performance.

Bekhayali

The song released only a few months ago still makes wawes on each chart it appears. The trademark for the movie Kabir Singh with deep emotional tones that will be remembered for a long time because of the perfect performance of the singer Sachet Tandon. Love and every heartbreak will generate attention and anticipation. No wonder the Bekhayali song represents so much to fans out there even before they heard it.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Taking its place on our list, the song from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, is a subtle choice from the broader audience. Sung by the fantastic voice of Arijit Singh, the song Tera Yaar Hoon Main brings peace to the heart. Opinions very different when speaking for expectations for this one, but it proves worthy of mentioning. Frankly speaking, everyone who listens to it understands the message and feels the emotion that was anticipated.

Vaaste

The last song on the list of most anticipated Naa Songs is also the creation of the music-supremo Tanishk Bagchi, Vaaste. Hearts of the fans are open to this song long before they even heard it. Putting much attention on details of the lyrics and music Tanishk Bagchi managed to find the right vocals in Nikhil D’Souza and Dhvani Bhanushali to perform the song.