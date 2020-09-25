6 Most Common Problems With Modern Streaming Apps – 2020 Guide

The popularity of modern streaming apps has exploded so much that it is a bit challenging for companies to satisfy the audience’s demand. Not only are new apps launched every few months, but these companies have to work tirelessly on creating content that will attract people. If there isn’t anything interesting to watch on some service, users will move on to the next one as soon as their free trial expires.

Besides the available content, these services have to work hard on ensuring top-quality user experience. This is why each app has numerous, more or less, unique features that should persuade you to purchase that service. Nevertheless, it is impossible to avoid some small problems and glitches, so these will be the main focus of this article.

1. Slow Internet Connection

If you are experiencing any type of issues with your streaming service, these are most commonly caused by slow internet. Not being able to watch your favorite show in high definition can be quite annoying even if you have paid for it. The first thing you have to do is check the speed of the internet connection you bought from the provider. A lot of people don’t know this, but there is a requirement for these apps to work perfectly.

If you meet this requirement, then the problem may be technical. You should check the current speed of the connection by using any of the multiple online tools. Next, many online guides will provide you with a few tips and tricks you can try to resolve this issue. If none of these work, then you should contact your provider, notify them of the problem, and ask them to solve it as soon as possible.

2. How many people are online?

Surely by now, you know that depending on the speed and internet package you have at your home, issues might occur if it is overloaded. You cannot download large files, have your kids play games online listen to music, and expect the streaming service to work without a glitch.

When this occurs, you have two options. You can start a world war in your home by asking your teens to leave their tablets and smartphone away. Your second option is to think about upgrading your internet connection. Yes, this means that you will have to switch plans and opt for a more expensive one, but we believe that this cost is worth the money since it will keep the piece in your home and allow you to enjoy streaming apps.

3. Browsers can also cause disturbances

If you usually use Firefox or Google Chrome to watch movies via some streaming service, you are likely to experience some glitches. Generally speaking, these issues aren’t caused by the online connection or the app itself, but by a browser you use. This is why it is recommended to use a dedicated app for Netflix or some other service instead of a traditional browser.

If you do not want to switch to these programs for some reason, there are a few tricks that you can try. Firstly, you should try to use another browser. For example, if you are having issues with Firefox, try Google Chrome, and vice versa. Furthermore, make sure that it has the latest update and also try disabling extensions such as adblocker.

One more thing, don’t forget to update the app itself regularly. Sometimes it is easy to miss these notifications, so you should check out if the latest version is out. For example, if you are experiencing difficulties with Cyberflix like many other users, you should check out this guide to learn how to eliminate them.

If you are still experiencing troubles with video streaming, then you should move to the official apps. These are free, and you can easily download them from the app store. What’s more, there are compatible with numerous devices, so there really is no reason not to give them a chance.

4. The device might be the problem

We have already covered the issues with the internet connection’s speed and quality, as well as the browser. Still, there is another potential culprit – your device. Some are simply not powerful enough to enable you to stream videos and games without any glitches.

Moreover, there is another simple trick that you can use – drop the quality of the videos. Yes, we know, this is probably the last thing that you want to do, especially if you are paying for a premium plan, but unless you are prepared to invest some money and purchase a new smart TV or a laptop, this is your only choice. This is another reason why you should check the specifications of the device before opting for a service. This way, you won’t be throwing your money down the drain, and you will know what you can expect.

5. Good old video buffering

This trick is as old as time. Well, this digital era, at least. One of the most common fixes that usually works is buffering. When you put on a movie or a video, and it glitches every few seconds or minutes, you should press pause and give it some time. This can occur for numerous reasons – maybe there is something wrong with the app or your internet connection, etc. Keep in mind that these can occur from time to time, but you should investigate some of the above-mentioned problems if it happens too often.

6. Viruses

Finally, viruses can seriously slow down your device, and this is not only going to reflect the quality of streaming services, but everything else from playing games, listening to music, and even start or shutting down the device.

If you have noticed any of these additional disturbances, it is time to check the antivirus program you’re using. If it is not working, then the chances of having a virus on your device are great. Do a thorough scan of it, and delete all the files that are corrupted. Depending on multiple factors, this is usually something that you can do on your own. However, if the issues continue, it is probably time to take it to a professional and let them do their magic.