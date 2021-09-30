Most Common Reasons to Visit the Ear, Nose and Throat Doctor

Throughout our lives, we deal with a stuffy nose, throat ache, and even some pain in our ears at least several times per year. More often than not, the reason for these pains is just the common cold, and the aches go away on their own, as soon as we get rid of the virus or the cold. However, there are those cases when no matter what we do the pain and discomfort persist, and we need to do something more than just drinking teas.

Fortunately for us, there are specialists who can help us deal with these problems, starting from the diagnosis up to the course of treatment. In this article, we are going to talk about the ear, nose, and throat doctor, and the most common reasons to visit them. Keep on reading if you want to find out why you need to go to the ENT specialist as soon as you notice these symptoms, and how they can help you deal with the pain and discomfort that come with the diagnosis.

Ear infections

The most common reason why people go to this doctor is that they are suffering from an ear infection. Sometimes we can do this to ourselves by not paying enough attention, using q-tips to clean our ears, or this condition can appear after the flu, or even swimming in dirty water.

The good thing about ear infections is that they can be easily treated, but they will not go away on their own. So, to make sure you don’t end up with a permanent hearing loss, and if you don’t want things to go worse for you, you need to go to the doctor as soon as you see that you are dealing with this condition.

Sleep apnea

Sleep apnea affects millions of people all around the world, and this condition can range from something that will not affect your life at all, to a severe case where you would need therapy and breathing support while you sleep.

The symptoms of it may vary depending on the severity, along with your age and other factors, so if you notice that you are experiencing any breathing problems while sleeping, or if you are feeling restless, snore too much, or if you have fatigue, you need to call a specialist.

According to The ENT Clinic otolaryngologist, Dr Jeeve, and his team of Dr Annabelle and Dr Hobbs from entclinic.sg in Singapore, once the specialists know the cause of your sleep apnea through tests and diagnosis, they can help you with it, and prepare the treatment plan that will be tailored to your specific case.

Tonsilitis

Everyone who has ever had an issue with their tonsils knows how uncomfortable, painful, and long this condition can be. The symptoms can vary from something mild and almost ignorable, up to serious aches, fever, and constant headaches. In most cases, these symptoms can be dealt with, as long as you take the right therapy, but sometimes, you will need to get your tonsils removed.

Note that if you don’t follow the right therapy, and if you try to ignore this condition, you can make things worse, you can get an ear infection, and you can experience permanent damage to your hearing. You should make an appointment with a specialist as soon as you notice any tonsilitis symptoms.

You feel dizzy all the time

We all feel dizzy once in a while and it’s not uncommon for us to feel like we are going to faint if we get up too fast, or if we are too physically active. Even though dizziness is not something you should be afraid of, if you are feeling dizzy all the time, you need to visit a professional.

In some cases, you may be dealing with vertigo, and your inner ear may be infected. This is easy to treat and keep in check as long as you listen to your doctor, so you should not just sit and wait for things to turn around and get better on their own.

Hearing loss

This is not something that many people know about, but the symptoms of hearing loss can show far before the diagnosis. Depending on the cause of the condition, in most cases, it can be prevented or delayed. However, if you don’t catch the disease on time, you risk losing your hearing completely.

As we mentioned before, tonsilitis can be one of the many causes of hearing loss, and your hearing may be affected only on one ear or both. To prevent any permanent damage, you should contact an ENT specialist as soon as you notice any of the early symptoms, so you can get diagnosed as fast as possible.

Ringing in the ears

The last thing we are going to talk about is ringing in the ears. Note that hearing some sounds that are not there from time to time is normal, and ringing can appear for a number of reasons. Sometimes when your blood pressure is high, you can hear that ringing and it should go away as soon as you get your blood pressure to normal.

Nevertheless, the cause of this can sometimes be something way more severe, and you will need an ENT specialist. In some cases, the ringing can be a sign of tinnitus, and even though there is no known cure for this condition, the doctor can help you with managing the symptoms.

These are some of the reasons why you should go see a professional and why you should not delay the visit. Some of the other conditions that you should see the specialist for include chronic stuffy nose, chronic throat ache, laryngitis, and many other conditions that are affecting these three organs. Note that if you are ever dealing with chronic pain in your ears, nose, or throat, if there is a problem that does not go away no matter what you are doing, or if you are feeling discomfort all the time, you should not postpone the visit, and you should make an appointment right away. Even though some of the diagnoses can be scary, every condition can be easily managed or treated as long as it’s caught early.