12 Most Popular Dental Procedures

From orthodontics to dental cleaning, and from emergency dentistry to full smile makeovers, cosmetic and family dentistry delivers the results you desire. But what are the most popular procedures that they can provide?

1. Dental Implants

In the past, a lost tooth meant that you either had to deal with a gap in your smile or look into the possibility of dentures. Dental implants provide patients with poorly fitting or loose dentures the perfect and permanent solution. Dental implants are frequently offered at cosmetic family dentistry practices because patients need to be confident in the appearance and function of their teeth. According to towerhilldental.ca, tooth implant is a perfect solution for most people and only some patients with tough diseases may have restrictions. Dental implants look, feel and work just like the natural teeth. For peace of mind and confidence in your smile, dental implants are a great choice.

2. Professional Whitening Systems

If you wish your teeth were a shade or two whiter, a cosmetic and family dentistry office can help. While some commercial products advertise the ability to get your teeth whiter, only a professional cosmetic dentist can make sure that the procedure is safe, properly executed, and long lasting. Coffee, wine, and sugary drinks will all stain your teeth. Though teeth darkening is a natural process gradually happening with age, everyone would like their teeth to remain shiny-white. Teeth whitening can significantly improve the colour of your teeth. It is important to note that only a professional dentist should carry out a whitening procedure.

3. Porcelain Veneers and Crowns

Porcelain veneers and crowns can be life changers. When cracked and broken teeth are getting you down, crowns and veneers are the perfect way to cover the damages. Modern veneers and crowns look natural and provide additional protection to your teeth. Not only are they discreet, but they are also easily maintained.

4. Orthodontics

Orthodontics helps diagnose, prevent and fix teeth and jaws malposition. These issues can be innate and have an impact on your health and beauty. That is why a professional family dentist must treat them. Complex dental issues and teeth misalignment can be fixed and resolved by applying the latest orthodontic techniques to keep your teeth healthy throughout your life.

5. Children’s Dental Care

From the moment your child’s first tooth comes in, it’s time to make sure that they feel safe and comfortable at the dentist. Professional dental care is vital for children to grow up with strong teeth. Childhood is also the period when kids should learn about dental hygiene techniques like brushing and flossing. It can combine proper professional care with fun ways to learn about dental hygiene so that your kids enjoy the best dental care practices with a cheerful smile.

6. Sedation Dentistry

Sedation during dental procedures is a great way to avoid the feelings of nervousness or anxiety that some patients feel, but it is not suitable for all procedures. You can discuss whether sedation is an option for you with your dentist.

7. All on four

All on four is a state-of-art technology that removes the need for repeated visits to the dentists that implants may demand.If you have considered dental implants in the past but did not like the idea of repeated visits to the dentist, all on four may be the perfect alternative for you.

8. Non-surgical Gum Therapy

Not all periodontal conditions require invasive dental surgery. Non-surgical gum therapy is now commonplace. Thanks to advances in dental science, non-surgical gum therapy is a cost-effective procedure that helps patients avoid some of the most potent risks of gum disease, including tooth decay, diabetes and more.

9. Invisalign

Invisalign is another groundbreaking technique that has been extremely popular in the dental world in recent years. It is ideal for patients who never underwent the corrective teeth straightening procedures in their childhood and now want to achieve a brilliant smile without the visible signs of traditional braces. Invisalign can cost slightly more than traditional braces, but the impact is far greater.

10. Filling replacements

Fillings are made to last, but they can crack or break due to a variety of factors. Extremely hot or cold foods can weather them and cause damage, or trauma to the tooth could leave them cracked. Leaving a broken filling in place increases the risk of major damage to the tooth. Unfortunately, nothing lasts forever, and neither do fillings. Over time, your fillings need to be replaced. Sensitivity to cold, hot or sweet foods and drinks is one of the first signs. And it is crucial to get fillings replaced as soon as you start noticing any pain or sensitivity. Fillings are quite a common dental practice that will help you keep your teeth healthy and well-performing.

11. Emergency dentistry

Emergencies happen when you least expect them. However, emergencies are an integral part of cosmetic and family dentistry; they include but are not limited to injuries like broken teeth and crowns, or infected gums, dental abscesses or failed root canals.

12. Dental cleanings

All manner of dental emergencies can be stopped simply by maintaining a proper cleaning schedule. Most people should get cleanings every six months, while those with dental concerns or potential chronic issues should come in every three months. Regular visits to the dentist for dental cleanings and checkups are recommended for proper dental hygiene throughout life. Dental cleanings should be done once in 3-6 months; however, it can be required more often depending on your current dental condition. During dental cleans, dentists remove the build-ups of tartar that can, if left on teeth, eventually lead to the degeneration of dental and jaw health. Cleaning helps avoid common but serious problems like gum disease and halitosis, or bad breath.