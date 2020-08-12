List Of 4 Most Popular GPS For Perfect RV Trip – 2020 Guide

It’s quite an obvious thing that the RV needs to be equipped with a specific GPS: due to its large dimensions, it requires special attention from the driver. Why? The narrow roads and low bridges can get you into trouble when you are driving a recreational vehicle. That is why you need special, RV GPS that will inform you about unsuitable conditions for your trip. And not only that. There are also many other additional functions that will be useful for camping enthusiasts and tourists. Choose only the best products for you and prepare for every trip very carefully to get the best memories.

Here are the 4 most popular models of the best RV GPS on the market that are able to make your trip much easier.

1. TomTom Via 1625M

The 1625M is TomTom’s budget-friendly model with a 6-inch screen (800×600 pixel resolution) and integrated maps of North America. In addition, the USA, Canada, and Mexico maps are also included in the device’s memory, as well as 7 million points of interest. Both the maps and software will be updated for free as soon as you connect the unit to your PC. TomTom issues new updates each season.

The superior navigation is provided by advanced Lane Guidance that gives you extra clarity when navigating difficult junctions and smartly plans your road. The TomTom Via 1625M also gives you spoken instructions in more than 30 languages. In addition to that, it also will help you to build a fuel-efficient route. It will also be helpful in the case if you decide to take it with you to travel on foot.

The device comes with an integrated mount that allows installing it on the dashboard or windshield for your convenience.

2. Garmin RV 770

This model has a large, high-resolution (1024 x 600 pixels) screen that measures almost 7 inches (6.95 inches). The display is remarkably bright. This means that you won’t need any additional illumination to clearly see the image.

Its memory contains almost anything that the RV driver may need: directory of RV parks, services, etc. Besides, its navigational system can be controlled by a voice which is very convenient while driving.

It’s a great feature that the RV routing can be customized in accordance with your vehicle’s size and weight. This means that the device will give you the most precise tips on how to plan your road to avoid any possible troubles. The intelligent system recommends different interesting places along your road.

It also allows you to check the weather forecast and live traffic. This GPS can be connected to your phone via a special Smartphone Link app that can be downloaded for free.

For tourists, there is a special TripAdvisor app that contains pictures and reviews about different places, hotels, restaurants, and others.

The other features of this unit include a hands-free calling (via Bluetooth), smart notifications, etc. The LiveTrack feature lets you to easily and quickly share your location with other people.

In order to update software and maps, you don’t even have to connect the device to your PC: you just need to directly connect the GPS to Wi-Fi.

3. Garmin RV 660LMT

The present model has a screen that measures 6 inches. It allows modifying your route as you prefer. It contains a special elevation map tool that informs you about possible steep grades on your route. This GPS will also inform you about RV parks and services along the road. You also can filter which points on the map you want to see, and which ones don’t. More precisely, you can set the GPS to show RV parks that are located only near the river or sea, for example.

The device is also able to warn you about the bridge heights, weight limits, and more considering the size and weight of your vehicle.

The present model is also equipped with the Elevation Profile feature which informs you about those steep grades along your road that will be hard to overcome with your RV.

The Garmin Real Directions feature helps you to avoid traffic while building your route.

Additionally, this model can work with a wireless backup camera. So if you have one, you can easily pair it with the Garmin RV 660LMT.

4. Garmin RV 760LMT

This RV GPS is equipped with a large, easy-to-read screen (800 x 480 pixels) that measures 7 inches. It uses a WVGA TFT display with white backlight.

The present smart device is specifically designed to warn you about all restrictions for RV drivers. This means that you will see a warning if there are any risks of grounding, lateral wind, narrow road, sharp curve, etc. It also smartly builds the route taking into account all these restrictions. Its memory also includes a very extensive catalog of RV parks and services, located on the US territory.

The Garmin Smartphone Link feature allows you to check the weather forecasts everytime you need it. The BaseCamp feature works great for planning your future travels in advance.

This model also has a convenient voice navigation feature. The navigator will intelligently answer your commands and questions. You just have to talk to it.

The maps and traffic will be updated for free during the whole lifetime of the unit.

TFY GPS Navigation Sun Shade Visor

As you choose the most suitable RV GPS, you may want to consider buying a special sun shade visor for it. This thing is designed to protect your device from sun exposure that causes a negative effect on it and reduces glare and reflection when sun rays hit the screen, giving you a clearer picture.

This shade visor from TFY is designed for Garmin GPS, as the manufacturer claims, but is actually suitable for any GPS with a 7-inch screen. It can be installed and removed with ease: just attach it to the top of your GPS and that’s all.

This visor is quite affordable as it’s made of thick plastic. However, this plastic provides decent protection from ultraviolet rays. It’s also light and compact, being a portable solution.

Source: https://bestfordriver.com/rv-parts/best-rv-gps/