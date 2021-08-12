15 Most Unrivaled Cafès In Dubai

Dubai is flooded with all sorts of cafes. Whether you are after a lazy afternoon coffee, a quick cuppa or just a hot cup of coffee, below are the best cafes reviewed by LuxuryProperty.com in Dubai.

1. Arabian Tea House Cafe

This vibrant tea house is located in the old Al Fahidi district in Bur Dubai. It’s a great place if you want to observe the cultural side of old Dubai. The venue is a huge courtyard having lots of seats for tourists, artists and residents.

There are above 100 types of teas they provide to customers. Although it’s primarily a tea house, you can find loads of coffee options to drink as well. The traditional Emirati cuisine is also given out of which the Emirati breakfast is a winner.

2. Boon Coffee

This cafe makes a cracking cup of coffee. Both brewing and roasting coffee is the talent which runs in the family of Boon Coffee. It is located in JLT and it’s founder comes from Ethiopia which offers some of the best coffee beans in the world.

This shop provides excellent cuppas no matter what you’re craving. For instance, French press, V60, aeropress and syphon are some of their customers’ favorites. They serve the most unique brews (both hot and cold) with a touch of Africano or Ethiopian honey.

3. Boston Lane

This cute cafe is inspired by the Melbourne laneway coffee culture. It is a gorgeous compact coffee shop located in the middle of Al Quoz attractive courtyard. It offers toasties, breakfast and lunch along with fine coffee. The versatile food options include vegan dishes, breakfast bowls, sandwiches, granola, salads, and wraps.

4. Common Grounds

This is a family friendly cafe located in Dubai Mall. It is developed by the team behind Tom&Serg. Common Grounds describes it’s coffee as a “specialty coffee shop with a big heart”.

There are delicious dishes as well such as avocado toast. It doesn’t matter if you’re there for lunch, breakfast, a quick bite between shopping or simply coffee, you should definitely visit this mall coffee shop.

5. Depresso cafe

Depresso cafe offers fun cuppas of cortado, pink chocolate, cereallatte cold drink and piccolo. The menu also displays cheap cookies and yummy donuts.

6. Emirati Coffee Shop

This is one of the cool coffee shops in Dubai. They also have a roastery in Al Quoz and they prioritize sustainability. Emirati Coffee Shop uses only the best speciality coffee from India, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Yemen, Ethiopia and Rwanda.

Their menu is very diverse. It offers manual brews, Arabic coffee, lattes and macchiatos and so much more. If you consider yourself a coffee expert, you should visit this cafe.

7. Mikel Coffee Company

Have you ever drank Greek coffee? This is one of the earliest Greek coffee shops. Whether you like your beverage hot or cold, both options are available. The specialties of Mexico and Georgia along with Greek frappe and coffee are a must try at Mikel Coffee Company. And if you are hungry, you can find sandwiches, muffins and all sizes of cookies.

8. Mokha 1450 Coffee Boutique

Situated in Jumeirah, this legendary cafe’s name is the origin of coffee trading to other countries. It’s best selling coffees are Yemen and Ethiopian. Mokha is special due to its perfect score of 80 out of 100 on the international grading scale.

9. Nightjar Coffee

This chic cafe is situated in Al Quoz. It’s a premium hipster joint and a great place to grab coffee while you’re visiting the galleries of Alserkal Avenue. They roast and brew coffee in front of you. Everything from the artsy neighborhood to the interior and kitchen of the cafe adds more value to their coffee.

10. RAW Coffee Company

This spot isn’t just a cafe, it’s one of the few places in the city that roasts its own beans. Importing high-quality green beans from many countries, this coffee shop offers organic, locally roasted and ethically traded beans. They roast beans in small batches and give it as either blends or single origins. They also deliver to your house.

11. % Arabica

Contrary to the name, this cafe started in Japan. It is a unique company because they have their own coffee farm. This means their products such as simple Americano, honey lattes, espresso and Spanish lattes are extraordinary.

% Arabica boasts a number of contemporary branches throughout Dubai. For instance, it is located at Sheikh Zayed road, The Dubai Mall, Mall of Emirates, Palm Jumeirah, The Pointe, City Walk, Downtown Dubai and Mirdif City Centre.

12. Alchemy Coffee

This is a super trendy coffee shop which specializes in coffee. They source their coffee from ethical single farms. Their goal is “providing quality coffee while supporting coffee farmers communities around the world”. Their unique menu includes buns, brews, cookies and tahini brownies.

13. Brew Cafe

While walking around Jumeirah street, it is worth it to take a quick stop at this urban cafe. It features a list of specialty coffees having a variety of ad-ons and milks. You can grab your brew and drink it in their cute interior. If you want something to eat along with your coffee, you can try their heartfelt sweet treats such as homemade pastries, chia pudding and more. Having breakfast here will be a great choice too.

14. Spill the bean

A cup of coffee with some healthy breakfast makes the fuel for the day. This cafe sources 100% single origin coffee beans to satisfy your coffee cravings. Their lengthy menu includes their favorite Turkish coffee, Mr Clever brewed coffee and espresso. As for their food, the halloumi, bagels, tree hugger yums and eggs are some examples of deliciousness they offer.

15. Surge Coffee Roasters

Do you like your coffee black or white? Whatever your preference is, Surge Coffee Roasters will fulfill your cravings. Their extensive menu ranges from V60, flat whites of almond or coconut milk, drip black coffee and piccolos.

If you want something more regional, you can try their special Emirati blend. You can also nibble on their croissants, truffles or chocolate chip cookies.

