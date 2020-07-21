Music of the New Generation – What Can We Expect in the Future?

Do you listen to music? How often? Do you like the music you listen to? Do you believe that after 10 years we will completely stop listening to music? We do not believe it.

Perhaps in the future, we will not listen to our favorite (at the given time) musical groups, but we will not stop listening to music at all. There is a high probability that instead of the usual tracks we will listen to special sounds that are individually selected according to our mood. Most likely, this trend is ahead of us. Maybe it’s not so bad?

What music awaits us just around the corner?

Most people who keep up with the times will listen to melodies generated digitally especially for them, taking into account their preferences and needs for the current flood of things.

These speculations still sound incredible and even a little bizarre, but in fact, there is already strong evidence that consumers are less likely to listen to specific artists and more often choose playlists that match a particular mood.

In fact, many well-known music journalists already believe that artificial intelligence plays an important role in this industry and writing personalized music, but this cannot but rejoice, can you imagine how many opportunities these horizons open up for us?

Our listening habits change dramatically or smoothly. World Wide Web users are increasingly listening to playlists associated with any emotions or activities, and do not select specific songs. We need to be understood, supported and sympathetic to us. Who will do it better than music?

There are so many different applications that specialize in this kind of music. They collect various data about the user – his location, current time, and even weather information – and creates a personalized “sound environment” that a person needs in a given period of time. It can help focus or relax. Isn’t that cool?

If in the future such applications will run on thought-reading devices, they will be able to give perfect musical recommendations depending on your mood. But are we afraid that machinery will soon be able to get into not only our heads but also our souls? We’ll talk about this another time …

At the peak of the popularity of streaming services

One of the key events that determined the development of this industry in the past decade was the emergence of Spotify – last year’s Swedish service, the user base of this service totaled almost 200 million users of the premium version of the platform, not to mention those who use the service for free. According to data published on the Internet, streaming services account for about 82% of music consumption, and you should not hope that in the near future the situation will change in the opposite direction.

Streaming services have already become an integral part of mass culture, and in the future, they will definitely not go out of this way. So if you are still buying new albums on disks, or maybe even on vinyl records, in the near future you could well be called a caveman.

It is also possible that the reduced cost of digital copies will reduce piracy among listeners and users of musical works around the world and increase the availability of subscriptions. After all, if a subscription is inexpensive, you can thank your beloved musicians without a twinge of conscience with money – the very one that, collected from around the world on a thread, this is the salary of our idols. For understanding, the average cost of a monthly premium subscription to music services without ads will be about $ 40 per month, and if you take a subscription for a year, then for one month you can pay about $ 20 on Yandex. Music is what every person’s soul requires, therefore, paying for it is correct and absolutely fair for everyone.

Technological advances and music

We live in an era when a person, as a mechanism that performs certain work, becomes less in demand. Robots can already quite decently play some kind of melody on the instrument. It seems to us that in the near future some robotic theater will appear, combining the elements of music, cinema, pyrotechnics, and in general everything that you can imagine. Just imagine what a sight it will be!

It is possible that there will be no trend in general for performing activities on the part of man, of course, this will entail a loss of jobs in these areas of activity.

The music will be even more integrated into other forms of art – perhaps completely new, of which we now know nothing. No matter how sad this may sound to musicians, it is precise to this that technical and cultural progress leads when music is a pleasant addition.

Also following this pattern, the principles of technological progress exclude more and more “living” elements of music.

Nevertheless, everyone can be sure that the need for playing a live instrument is unlikely to disappear, as this is a separate form of education and development of a person, for which he comes to teachers.

Summing up

We believe that the main and most important in the development of music will be the expansion of the spectrum of feelings. In addition to only the audio perception of music, it can be assumed that we will be able to sense and feel the music, and it will be us in the near future. In sum, this leads to the fact that music will be a complex of feelings, and we are sure that it is through it that we will choose music that our brain will like. In other words, not only the cover or clip accompanying the release will be available to us, but also a “symbiosis of everything” expressing the general essence.