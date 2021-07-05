7 Must-Have Items To Bring On Your Next Outdoor Adventure

Adventure always awaits whenever you go outdoors. Be it camping, hiking, trekking, fishing, or any other outdoor activities, it’s nice to be physically active every once in a while. It’s a great learning experience and also an opportunity to be one with nature.

Keep in mind, though, that even if you’ve seen other people go on an outdoor adventure, it doesn’t mean that you can’t do it easily without being prepared. Knowing that you’ll be exploring the wilderness, there are several must-have items that you should bring.

A Must-Have Outdoor Checklist

Whether you’re a seasoned outdoor adventurer or a first-timer, you need to make sure you pack all the right items for your trip. These items are essential in ensuring that your adventure won’t only be safer but also more comfortable.

Take a look at the list below to know more about these must-have items you need to include in your travel bag for your upcoming trip:

1. Food And Water

You definitely don’t want to go on an adventure without anything to eat and drink. Even when you’re going fishing or hunting, there’s no guarantee that you’ll catch anything that you can cook for dinner or breakfast.

If you’re going with friends or family, assign people who’ll be responsible for bringing food and water for everyone. Or, if you’ll be bringing your own, be sure to have extra in case the trip lasts longer than expected.

Furthermore, if you'll be mountain biking or hiking, staying hydrated is a must. That's why bikers and hikers would usually bring water containers that are portable and can be attached to their gear for easy movement. Perhaps you've also heard about a useful tool called the hydration bladder that can hold large amounts of fluids. This is more convenient to use since you no longer have to fetch your flask or water bottle each time you need to take a sip.

2. First Aid Kit

One item that you should never forget during outdoor activities is a first aid kit. Being that you’re somewhere unfamiliar and could be a bit unsafe, you can’t tell for sure what might happen while on your adventure. A first aid kit should contain the essentials such as band-aids, gauze, a first-aid tape, and some gloves since they’re useful when something unexpected happens, like a minor accident or an injury.

It’s also a good idea to include certain medicines in your kit. You’ll never know if you and your group might encounter any medical issues, such as diarrhea, colds, or headache.

3. Temporary Shelter

In case you’re planning for an overnight trip, you’ll need to bring a temporary shelter that you could use outdoor. Sometimes, even if it’s just a day trip, it’s still better to be prepared just in case the rain starts pouring or the sun is too bright.

Among the choices that you have for a shelter are tarps and camping tents, which are available in different sizes. If you’re backpacking, consider picking a tent that has lightweight materials so you won’t have too much hard time carrying it. For overnight activities, your tent or shelter should be sturdy and waterproof so it can withstand strong winds and rain.

If you want to be more comfortable during your trip, you may also bring a set of beddings, which usually include a blanket and a sleeping bag. There are also inflatable sleeping pads that you can purchase if you want a less bulky and more lightweight option.

4. Extra Layers

Weather forecasts aren’t always accurate. Sometimes, it’s possible that a very sunny day can instantly turn colder or even rainy while you’re up in the mountain or the forest. It’s better to be prepared so you won’t feel cold and be forced to end your trip abruptly. So, you may want to consider packing extra layers for your outdoor trip.

To make your bag lighter, try to bring clothes and blankets that are made from lightweight fabrics, such as cotton.

5. Power Banks And Communication Devices

One rule of thumb when traveling or going on a trip is to always fully charge your phone. But then, if you plan on taking a lot of photos and videos using it, you can’t expect its battery to last the whole trip. If this is the case, pack at least one or two fully charged power banks to keep you connected any time of your trip. It’s also important to keep your phone on in case your family needs to contact you urgently, or the other way around.

Aside from power banks, you might also want to include some communication devices that you can use in case some remote areas will be out of cellular service or signal. One example is satellite messengers that have GPS tracking and text messaging features even in the most remote areas.

When going on an outdoor adventure, you shouldn’t be contented with one fire starter tool. Some fire starters you can bring are waterproof matches, butane lighters, and flints. These tools are helpful when camping or whenever you need to cook something while on your trip.

7. Repair Kit

Another must-have item to bring on your next outdoor adventure is a repair kit. This kit includes essentials that you can use in case you need to repair or patch your tent or anything around the campsite. Some of these essentials are duct tapes, cable ties, a shovel, and some knives. Don’t also forget to bring a headlamp, flashlights, and spare batteries.

Takeaways

Outdoor adventures are exciting and enjoyable especially if you’re well prepared for them. Always stay hydrated and bring enough food and water, the amount of which should be based on the duration of your trip. A first aid kit shouldn’t also be left out, along with other kits such as a repair kit that you can use if you need to fix something while on your adventure. Don’t forget to bring fire starters, extra layers when the weather gets unpredictable, power banks, and, of course, something that you can use as temporary shelter.