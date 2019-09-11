Must Haves: 7 Dusty Pink Dresses

Wendy Stokesby:

September 11, 2019

Style

Dusty pink is such a beautiful, romantic color. It’s much quieter than its loud cousin hot pink, more complex than its simple sister light pink, and–surprise!–it actually works on a variety of skin tones. Here are seven dusty pink dresses we’re currently lusting after. Click through to check ‘em out!

1. Layered Ruffle Dress

Source: Lyst

$60, Modcloth

2. Tie-Waist Slip Dress

Source: Pinterest

$20, Forever 21

3. Belted Brocade Dress

Source: Glamour

$25, Sears

4. Keyhole Back Dress

Source: Pinterest

$39, Threadsence

5. Bow Shoulder Dress

Source: Amazon

$36, Lulu’s

6. Ruched Bottom Dress

Source: Pinterest

$132, ASOS

7. One-Sleeved Dress

Source: Revolve

$79, Revolve

Original by Winona Dimeo-Ediger

Last modified: September 10, 2019

About the Author:

Wendy Stokes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *