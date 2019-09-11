Must Haves: 7 Dusty Pink Dresses

Dusty pink is such a beautiful, romantic color. It’s much quieter than its loud cousin hot pink, more complex than its simple sister light pink, and–surprise!–it actually works on a variety of skin tones. Here are seven dusty pink dresses we’re currently lusting after. Click through to check ‘em out!
Contents
1. Layered Ruffle Dress
$60, Modcloth
2. Tie-Waist Slip Dress
$20, Forever 21
3. Belted Brocade Dress
$25, Sears
4. Keyhole Back Dress
$39, Threadsence
5. Bow Shoulder Dress
Original by Winona Dimeo-Ediger