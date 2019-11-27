Napping do’s and don’ts

Taking frequent naps along the day can be quite tempting. Who wouldn’t want a break from all the work to relax their minds? However, what many people fail to realize is that as beneficial as napping can be, it can also become a cause of problems if you are not careful.

Let us elaborate on everything that you need to know about napping.

The do’s of napping

We will first start by mentioning the things that should work in favor of napping.

For one thing, it would be a good idea to take short afternoon naps if you feel your alertness and focus compromised. Sometimes, we feel groggy and disoriented during the day, which affects our quality of work and performance. A well-timed nap during this time can make a world of difference. Even a short nap of no more than ten minutes can be beneficial. It is advisable to keep your napping time under half an hour.

If you are up for the challenge, you can give caffeine naps a try. Caffeine naps refer to those short naps that are taken after taking a cup of coffee. You will wake up in time for the caffeine to kick in, and this could be just the energy boost you need to get on with your work.

Make sure that you do take a nap if it is the requirement of your jobs or profession. For instance, people who work in night shifts need to stay alert during times when the body clock is prepared to sleep. By napping regularly, you can make sure that you remain focused at work, and your performance is enhanced.

According to DailySleep, it would be a good idea to create a suitable, napping environment. Make sure that you have a comfortable space to rest. A lot of people think that napping on their bed is not a good idea since it ends up making you feel a tad bit too comfortable as a result of which you might end up sleeping for too long. While this does make sense, you need to ensure that you have a quiet space for your naps, a place devoid of distractions so that you can doze off for a while.

The Don’ts of napping

The first thing that you need to make sure is to avoid napping if you experience sleep problems during the night. Naps are not the best idea for everyone. If you already have trouble sleeping during the night, you will end up making things worse by sleeping during the day.

Avoid napping late in the day. Sleeping after four can pose problems for you as you might find it difficult to fall asleep during the night at your usual time.

Keep in mind that naps are not the alternatives to night sleep. Proper sleep in the night is mandatory for all. Your body would not get its required rest via napping. Therefore, make sure that you take some time out to rest properly.

Some people seem to think that sleeping aids can help them fall asleep rapidly. However, you will feel the effects of these sleeping aids when you wake up. They will do you more harm than good.

Why napping is a good idea

Are you wondering how napping can be beneficial for you? Let us shed some light on the benefits that come your way owing to those brief naps.

Napping can be quite useful for your memory. This is particularly noteworthy for the students preparing for their exams. It is a good idea to have a quick nap during the day to let your mind absorb the information you have learned. You will find that you will retain things better this way.

Naps are great for your health, both emotional and physical. You will find all your fatigue disappearing after you wake up from the nap leaving you alert and relaxed. Lack of sleep can aggravate your stress levels. Therefore, taking some time out to relax can give your mind the rest it deserves.

Some things to keep in mind

Not all naps are beneficial. Various factors influence how a nap can work in your favor.

The timing of the nap is of immense importance. You need to be careful when you take a nap. Give attention to the circadian rhythm so that your nap can bring you maximum benefits. Early afternoon is the best time to get a nap. Afternoon drowsiness can effectively be dealt with via naps. Your sleep efficiency will be improved, and there will also be an increase in short wave sleep if you take an afternoon nap. However, napping at the wrong time will only end up spoiling your sleep pattern and quality of sleep.

The frequency of naps is vital, as well. People who nap regularly find it more refreshing compared to those who do not have the habit of napping. People napping regularly also find it easier to wake up faster.

Things like jet lag, insomnia, work shift, and daylight savings time affect your biological clock and end up making you feel tired and run down. If your circadian rhythm is disrupted, a nap can help you out.

The length of the nap is a crucial factor in determining if it is beneficial for you or not. Naps than a span in a duration of 10 to 20 minutes are the best for you. Therefore, try to ensure that you do not nap for more than 20 minutes.

The cons of napping

Napping is not always the best idea for everyone. It can cause some problems such as sleep inertia. Sleep inertia is the condition wherein you feel disoriented and tired as you wake up from a nap. If you end up taking long naps, your nighttime sleep can be affected, depriving your body of the rest it requires.

Final words

Naps can work in your favor if you are careful about their timing and duration. Give your body some rest and take a nap if you feel fatigued and run down or if you have a long work shift coming up.

At the same time, if you think that you have an unexplained increased need for napping, talk to a doctor. It could be a symptom of some sleep disorder or medical condition.