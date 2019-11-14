6 Natural Ways to Treat Acne, Because The Harsher Stuff is Making Your Skin Angry

For some people, using the generally recommended products for acne works like a dream. But for others, putting something like salicylic acid on their face turns their one pimple into like 20 angrier, fiercer pimples who want revenge. So how do you treat acne in a natural way without going to the drug store and buying what it seems like works for literally everyone else?

Here are a few ideas.

Apple Cider Vinegar

ACV makes an amazing toner when it’s diluted. It has a strong acid content, which is great for killing bacteria and fungus, but it can also be a little harsh, so Prevention Magazine recommends using a ratio of one tablespoon vinegar for two cups of water and using that on a cotton ball. Easy.

Turmeric

Before you go all out with turmeric, you should know it could temporarily stain your skin and definitely stain your clothes. That said, Turmeric For Health recommends massage a paste with turmeric and water into your skin for at least 10 minutes and then let it dry overnight. That process seems a little lengthy, but hey, if it works, right?

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is a favorite acne treatment for a lot of people because it’s natural, but also shouldn’t be used straight from the bottle. Like ACV, its power is better used when it’s diluted by water or a carrier oil like sunflower or even olive oil.

Lavender

Lavender is soothing for the skin in general, and acne is no exception. You can add a few drops of the essential oil to any skincare product you already use, or put some in a facial steam to get the soothing benefits of this serious miracle worker. Plus, one little bottle is so concentrated it will last for the next like 75 years of your life, so that’s cool.

Probiotics

I’m a big believer that a lot of skin problems happen in the gut first, since that’s been the case with so many people I’ve known. Probiotics put the good bacteria that may have been killed off by antibiotics or (just being a stressed out person) back in your stomach where they belong, thereby lessening inflammation that can lead to acne. And according to the American Academy of Dermatology, even when used topically, probiotics can prevent skin cells from seeing the bad bacteria that can interfere with your immune system response, which for some people is breakouts or redness.

Drink More Water

If our bodies are 50-75% water, then making sure our skin stays hydrated could help flush out any toxins that could make your skin look stressed out. Is drinking water itself a cure-all for acne? Maybe not, but having more hydrated skin (and you know, your whole body) in general is never a bad thing and if it helps with your acne too, that’s rad.

Original by Lane Moore