5 Natural Ways To Whiten Teeth at Home Because Leaving Your House is For Suckers

If you’ve ever looked in the mirror and realized your teeth more closely resembled old gum on the ground than the white teeth we’re all supposed to marvel at and envy, you’ve probably tried some weird ways to get them whiter. So how do you whiten your teeth in a natural way at home without, you know, making your teeth fall out and then having to get fake teeth? Let’s find out.

Hydrogen Peroxide And Baking Soda

This is a tried and true method for me personally, since that’s how I whitened my teeth in high school and kind of for a very long time. There’s a reason why everyone recommends it: because it works and it’s dirt cheap. Still, Gerry Curatola, of New York-based Rejuvenation Dentistry, told Women’s Health Magazine that you should only do this for three to five days and then waiting another three to six months before doing it again because it’s really abrasive for your teeth. Still, it can’t be beat $$$-wise.

Apple Cider Vinegar

According to Reader’s Digest, this “damn, what can’t ACV do???” product has natural whitening properties and recommends you gargle with it to remove stains and then brush as usual after you spit it out. Worth a shot.

Coconut Oil

Another powerhouse product, coconut oil has been said to remove some surface stains (hell, even Colgate says so), so brushing with it could help you get a whiter smile tonight. Don’t expect it to work immediately though. Colgate recommends using it daily in any amount you like over time until you see results.

Avoid drinking dark colored drinks because they’re part of the problem

Don’t shoot the messenger, but continuing to drink things like wine (I know, I’m sorry), coffee (ow, don’t throw things), and other dark colored drinks is just continuing to stain your teeth, so staying away from those could be an easy way to curb how stained your teeth get, which means boom, whiter teeth. Just an idea. No pressure.

Use whitening toothpastes with fewer terrifying ingredients than others

Most whitening toothpastes are going to have some weird stuff in there because removing all your stains asap (not everyone has coconut oil patience) probably won’t also be the most natural thing in the world. Luster Power White Deep Stain Eraser Fluoride Toothpaste is sulfate-free, $6.99, and promises to remove up to 95% of surface stains in just 5 days. Sometimes you just need that shit now and sulfate-free is A+.

Original by Lane Moore