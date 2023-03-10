Neteller Analogs: A Selection of Services for Accepting Payments in an Online Casino

Today, online casinos offer thousands of games, great promotions for players, tournaments, and lotteries. A very important element that is not talked about much are the payment methods. Some people know that they can use payment cards, credit cards, or Neteller. Meanwhile, there are many more payment methods. In our article, we will look at the selection of services for accepting payments in an online casino.

Contents





Why is it so important?

Because casinos operate online as well, payments must be made online. Without this, it is not possible to use the casinos, because you need to top up your account with money. We used to basically only have a bank account and a payment card linked to it. Today, however, we can use many alternatives: e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, prepaid cards, and online payment systems. This gives us not only more choices but also many more opportunities to use online payments. It is mainly about the use of other currencies, currency conversion, and transaction speed. Some casinos even offer additional promotions related to the payment method. It looks like this: fund your account using method XX and you will get 20 euros as a gift. It’s good to have more than 1 payment method to use in a casino. So what can you use?

The most popular services

Payment cards and credit cards

Today, each of us uses payment cards. They may be related to our bank account, e-wallet, or another payment system. We can usually use the 3 most popular brands:

The cards are certainly very comfortable to use. At the casino, when paying, we provide the card number, name, expiration date, and CVV or CVC code. And that’s basically it. The payment is done automatically or additionally it must be accepted in the bank, e-wallet. You can save your card details so that you only need to enter the security code the next time you pay. Because the largest companies are responsible for the cards, they guarantee the highest security standards. Of course, today we do not have to limit ourselves to plastic cards. We can also easily use virtual cards in casinos. These provide even greater security because such a card can be immediately removed or blocked after the transaction.

E-wallets

E-wallets are the biggest alternative to banks today. They have a global reach because as a customer from Poland, you can have an account in an e-wallet that has a bank account in Lithuania, Great Britain or Cyprus. Such electronic wallets are valued for more freedom and anonymity. Since you use it in one country and have an account in another, in your home country the government doesn’t necessarily need to know about your transactions, especially in online casinos. The great advantage of such e-wallets is the ability to use multiple currencies. Some companies even offer 20-30 currencies per account. This allows you to avoid worse currency conversion, which is used by banks. However, this is not all, as e-wallets more and more often provide plastic and virtual cards that can be used to pay in casinos or shops.

Popular brands are Neteller (about that method you can read more here – https://nowekasyna.com/casinos/neteller), Skrill, Revolut, PayPal, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, MiFinity, eZeeWallet, Venmo, Wise, DiPocket, Zen.com, Monese, paySera, WebMoney, EntroPay, Payeer, Twisto, Paysend. At the casino, you can top up your account in two ways: directly through the application or website, or through a plastic, virtual card. It is fast, safe, and in many cases, the transfer must be accepted in the e-wallet.

Online vouchers and prepaid cards

If you have cash and would like to send it safely and anonymously to the casino, then vouchers and prepaid cards are a good solution. You will find at least 2 well-known companies on the market: Neosurf and paysafecard. They offer cards and vouchers that can be purchased both online and in many stores. So you can go to a point of sale, buy 1 or more cards/vouchers and then use them at the casino. During the payment, you only enter the code that is under the scratch card or it is in a digital version. Such cards and vouchers can be used several times until the funds run out.

Many people appreciate the possibility of using such methods because they allow you to play more incognito in the casino. The disadvantage of these methods is that they do not have high amounts, so for larger amounts you have to buy several cards and use each one separately.

Cryptocurrencies

Another much more anonymous form of casino deposit is cryptocurrency. They are constructed in such a way as to ensure the greatest possible security on the web, and at the same time anonymity. Cryptocurrency payments at the casino are made using special digital wallets or exchanges. Most often you can find bitcoins, Ethereum, Litecoins, Dogecoins, bitcoin cash, cardano. There are online casinos that instantly convert cryptocurrencies to EUR or USD, as well as those that also allow you to place bets with cryptocurrencies.

Online banking

The last form of topping up your casino account is online banking. Depending on the country, you can use your bank account directly or through intermediaries. It’s companies like Trustly that take the money from the bank first and then send it to the casino. However, many people are afraid to use them, and the banks themselves advise against or prohibit their use.

Summary

As you can see, there are quite a few deposit methods available at casinos. They are fast and safe. But what are their advantages and disadvantages?

Name Advantages Disadvantages Cards Safe, fast, available at any casino Sometimes they have commissions E-wallets Safe, fast, available at many casinos, good for different currencies Not every casino has all the popular methods Pre-paid/vouchers Safe, fast, anonymous Small denominations, no withdrawals Crypto Safe, fast, anonymous Only some casinos accept them Online banking They allow you to use a bank account Less popular and many people are afraid of them

In our opinion, it is best to use several payment methods at the casino. This increases security and gives more opportunities when one of them is unavailable.